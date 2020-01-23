The City of Safford is upgrading local parks.
As we learned last week, the city is making improvements to both Glenn Meadows and Firth parks — centering on the playground equipment — to make the parks more attractive to families.
City administration has been working hard the last few years to make improvements to our quality of life and we, for one, truly appreciate the effort.
Whether it’s more lights around municipal buildings during the holidays or restarting the fountain (and lighting it at night) in front of the annex, there’s a new positive spirit that is palatable in the community.
Which means it’s up to all of us to, once the improvements are complete; maintain the parks in a tidy fashion. Don’t leave garbage strewn about; instead, place your trash in a receptacle. If the trash bin is full, call the city.
And most certainly call the police when unlawful behavior is occurring in the parks, especially Firth. The homeless — or those with homes or who just prefer to not work — sitting in the park is not a crime. However, panhandling is and Safford Police will respond quickly to call of that or any other problem.
It should be noted that city leaders are not improving these amenities just so we can all walk around with a smile on our faces — there’s a secondary reason to make these improvements.
Quality of life is a key component in any communities economic development plan.
Dean Uminski, partner with the consulting firm Crowne Horwath, wrote that in addition to considering workforce and tax incentives, relocating companies should also consider “image.” In other words, will the company benefit from being in a community that cares about such things as recreational opportunities for youths and adults, good schools, public safety, etc.
In other words, will the company’s ownership team, management and staff benefit from being in the community of will they be better served somewhere else?
City leaders understand they can’t control schools, but they can help the local school district when possible, as well as put their efforts into other quality of life improvements.
Safford is not alone in this effort — Thatcher has been improvement its parks and continues healthy debate over its next community investment. And, as we learn in this edition, Pima is working on expanding its housing options.
All of which will form the foundation for making the area attractive when economic development efforts kick into high gear.
Kudos to managers Horatio Skeete, Heath Brown and Sean Lewis, and their respective staffs, for taking the necessary steps to improve our quality of life and help spur economic development efforts for Graham County.