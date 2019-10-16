It should be ironic that the Congressman with the geographically largest district in the state is the one who has conducted the most town halls this year.
A report by the Town Hall Project found that Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., has held 19 town halls thus far this year, accounting for 68 percent of all the town halls held in 2019 thus far by Arizona’s members of Congress and Senate.
We said it should be ironic that O’Halleran is the only one who reaches out to constituents on a regular basis, but it’s not to anyone who knows him. O’Halleran has been a public servant his entire adult life and takes his responsibility to the public very seriously.
O’Halleran’s traveling his nearly 59,000-square-mile district (larger in size than 26 of the nation’s 50 states) to speak with people 19 different times — including town halls in Graham and Greenlee counties — is to be expected. What we didn’t expect is that so few other members of Arizona’s congressional delegation met with the public.
Of the 28 total town halls held in Arizona so far this year, nine were held by Democrats other than O’Halleran and none by Republicans.
We understand why O’Halleran would want as much face time as possible — other than, as we said, because that’s just the way he serves — given the fact that Arizona District 1 is considered one of the prime battleground districts in the nation. Since the district was changed to encompass Graham and Greenlee counties, we’ve been represented by two different Republicans (four different congresses) and two different Democrats (five congresses).
Three Republicans are hoping to unseat O’Halleran and two Democrats are mounting a primary challenge. We’re a bit surprised by the latter — it’s unusual to mount a primary battle against an incumbent as that usually results in the opposing party’s winning the seat. But the Democratic Party currently finds itself in a nationwide battle between moderates and liberals, so we’re curious to see what will happen.
Arizona is a decidedly purple state at the moment, with six Democrats (five in the House and one in the Senate) and five Republicans (four in the House and one in the Senate), and it’s not just District 1 that is considered a battleground — the entire state is up for grabs.
Given that the entire state is in play with the exception of Sen. Sinema’s seat, we’re surprised and disappointed that more incumbents aren’t holding more town halls to get constituent input.
Especially Sen. McSally, who is not only facing a serious challenge from Democrat Mark Kelly, but is currently trailing in the polls. Instead of meeting face-to-face with the public, McSally held a telephonic conference call for voters.
We’re not a fan of elected officials holding only conference calls and Facebook lives, because it’s a way to limit both participation and input.
With the exception of O’Halleran, neither side of the aisle has done a great job of interacting with voters so far this year, and given the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump, we sadly expect the incumbents to keep hiding from voters.
Call us crazy, but even in this era of lowered expectations, we’d like to think our elected leaders would demonstrate just a small amount of integrity, meet face-to-face with voters and demonstrate courage of conviction.