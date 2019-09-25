The state Supreme Court recently ruled that business owners may determine who will be served — and, more importantly, who will not be served — based on the business owners’ religious beliefs.
This is what is called a “slippery slope.”
We don’t mean how the NRA claims any effort to implement comprehensive background checks is a “slippery slope” to all guns being confiscated, even though a Gallup poll found 89 percent of Americans favor stronger background checks, including 69 percent of NRA members.
Rather, this ruling opens up a whole can of worms when it comes to discrimination.
It stems from a case involving a printing company — Brush & Nib in Maricopa County. The owners of the business, Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, sued the city of Phoenix over its Human Relations Ordinance, which prohibits discrimination based on “race, color, sex, national origin, age, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability.”
Duka and Koski said that even though no same-sex couples approached their business for services, they wanted to be able to legally refuse service to any future same-sex couples based on the women’s religious beliefs.
You know, as Jesus Christ himself said in John 13:34, “A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.” And again in John 15:12, “This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.”
. . . Except for those gay men and women, those people you can either just ignore or treat as nonpeople, whatever works for you.
That last part obviously isn’t in Scripture; Christ treated everyone equally and called on all people to do the same. In fact, we couldn’t find one passage of Christ addressing homosexuality at all, pro or con. In Leviticus sure, and St. Paul’s letters, but never Christ himself. All we could find is Christ saying we should love each other.
Supporters praised the court’s 4-3 ruling in favor of Duka and Koski, saying it was a boon to religious freedom, but it’s not. Duka and Koski already had religious freedom — they were never prohibited from believing or worshipping however they wanted.
Now anyone can claim strongly held religious belief and, theoretically, break Arizona law without consequence.
What if someone claimed to believe in a religion that called on believers to burn down a business that would refuse service to gays or racial minorities? Is that any different from Leviticus 24:16 that calls on believers to immediately stone to death anyone who blasphemes? Or, in the Q’uran, Surah Al-Baqarah 2:190-193, “Fight in the way of Allah those who fight you but do not transgress. Indeed. Allah does not like transgressors. And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and fitnah is worse than killing. And do not fight them at al-Masjid al-Haram until they fight you there. But if they fight you, then kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers.”
We don’t recognize the Torah, New Testament or the Q’uran as our law because society requires each person to be treated equally. It’s why the Founding Fathers placed in the Constitution that there would be no state-sanctioned church — to allow each person to worship however he or she wants.
They understood — as we should today but apparently don’t — that each person’s belief is his or her own and should not be used as a basis for discriminatory practice.
And those who think the court did a good thing should keep in mind that the religion used as the basis for the ruling today may not be the religion used in future rulings.