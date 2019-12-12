The president is going to be impeached.
Is this a surprise to anyone?
On Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced his committee had drawn up two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and the House will likely vote on the articles next week.
Given the make up of the House — 233 Democrats, 197 Republicans and one independent (with four seats currently vacant) — it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the House will vote to impeach.
Here’s where things get interesting . . .
Under the Constitution, the House can impeach by a simple majority vote (article 1, section 2); however, it requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict and remove (article 1, section 3.
Which means, given the make up of the Senate (53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents) it’s highly unlikely a Republican president will be convicted and removed from office.
That’s not really the interesting part, because we’ve seen that before in 1998, when President Bill Clinton was impeached on two counts — lying under oath and obstruction of justice. The House voted along party lines to impeach and the Senate failed to get a two-thirds vote on either count. That’s because, despite Republicans holding a majority in the Senate, there were just 55 Republicans and Democrats did not cross over to vote against a Democratic president.
What’s interesting is that the Constitution doesn’t detail how the Senate must conduct the trial, only that the chief justice of the Supreme Court will preside.
How many days of testimony? Can witnesses be called? Can there be new evidence introduced that was not heard in the House? Yes, no, maybe . . . basically, it’s up to the Senate, which means it’s up to the majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell.
And, to our mind, here’s the really, really interesting part.
McConnell was the man who held for nearly a year the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Republican McConnell did not want to give Democrat Barack Obama another high court appointment and, because there’s no specifications in the Constitution on when the Senate has to hold confirmation hearings, he just waited until after a Republican (Trump) was elected in 2016, allowing a Republican to fill a Supreme Court vacancy despite the vacancy occurring under the previous Democratic administration.
Could McConnell do the same thing with impeachment, and not hold the trial until after the 2020 election? Yes, because there is nothing in the Constitution saying when the trial must be held.
Remember, impeachment is not a criminal matter; it’s a political process, which means the Sixth Amendment’s right to a speedy trial does not apply.
Republican senators up for re-election, especially those in battleground states — such as Arizona’s Martha McSally — could find themselves in a no-win situation if forced to vote on whether Trump should be removed. It’s hard to vote against removal when Trump admitted he wanted Ukraine to investigate his political rival, and his attorney (under Trump’s direction) continues to seek Ukraine involvement in the 2020 political process.
Well, we should say it would be hard to vote against removal assuming the senator truly cares about the Constitution and the sanctity of the democratic voting process. If the senator only cares about re-election and party, and doesn’t care about foreign involvement in voting, a vote against removal is easy like Sunday morning.
McConnell said he wants a fast trial, knowing Trump will not be removed, but the White House wants to turn the trial into a reality TV show, stretching it out as long a possible.
But a long trial won’t do McConnell’s caucus any good — the longer things go, the more likely others will get wrapped up in the shenanigans, such as Devin Nunes being found to be in communication with those involved in the Ukraine situation.
McConnell delaying could give his fellow Republican senators a fighting chance at re-election, but it will irritate Trump and move McConnell to the bad nickname list, which will then draw the ire of Trump’s base, the 30 percent of voters who will believe anything Trump (and Fox News commentators) have to say, which could harm McConnell’s own bid for re-election in 2020.
Like we said . . . interesting.