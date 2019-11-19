Pete Buttigieg has moved into first among Iowa Democrats.
That may not mean a great deal to us here in Arizona, especially those of us who aren’t Democrats, but it brings up a very big question about who we are as a nation:
Are we ready to elect a member of the LGBTQ community as president?
The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll puts Buttigieg at 25 percent of those likely to participate in the Iowa caucus in February.
Elizabeth Warren is second at 16 percent, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders tied at 15 percent and Amy Klobuchar is at 6 percent.
A poll in November doesn’t mean that’s exactly how the caucus will turn out — there’s plenty of time for another candidate to surge ahead or a front-runner to make a huge gaffe and find himself on the outside looking in.
But Iowa being the first stop in the 2020 primary season means performance there will dictate candidates’ chances of being in the hunt for the nomination come the national convention. A win in Iowa is no guarantee of nomination, but it can provide momentum going into the second primary stop — New Hampshire — and the third in South Carolina.
Which brings us back to the rainbow elephant sitting in the room — would America elect a gay man as president?
Pundits — especially those on the left — don’t seem to want to ask that question but it’s too important to ignore.
Please understand, we’re not suggesting Buttigieg should or shouldn’t be elected based on his sexual orientation. Personally, we don’t care about that (or race, gender or socio-economic status) when it comes to the people we like to interact with — all we care about is if the person has integrity, is intelligent and is funny. (What can we say? We like funny people.)
Buttigieg certainly fits our first two criteria and, honestly, we don’t want Bill Murray in the White House so we’re willing to forgo our third. But our criteria isn’t the rest of America’s.
Much of America still views homosexuality as an outlier — a Quinnipiac Poll in April found that 52 percent of Americans don’t believe the United States is ready to elect a gay person as president.
And the Pew Research Center found that, while all races in general believe that homosexuality should be accepted, African-Americans had the largest percentage (22 percent) of those who believe homosexuality should be discouraged, while Latinos had the second highest at 16 percent.
African-American and Hispanic voters are likely to be the key groups that determine the next president — either by casting a ballot or by staying home on Election Day.
As a nation, we still view the concept of a woman as president as something special, despite women having run nations for centuries. We viewed having a black man as president as something out of the ordinary, despite virtually every African nation having a black man or woman as leader.
And it took the Supreme Court to say that gay men and women should be legally allowed to wed over the protest of both sides of the aisle. Don’t forget, Democrats, that President Clinton opposed gay marriage, as did Obama initially. And California voted down a state constitutional amendment that would have allowed gay marriage in 2008.
We not suggesting that Buttigieg should be the next president, we’re just curious why the “gay question” is the one question that’s not being asked on the campaign trail. And, like uncomfortable questions about race relations, questions about acceptance of homosexuals (or lack thereof) desperately need to be asked.