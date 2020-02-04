People are talking about those pink donation boxes scattered across Safford. Including us.
Reporter David Sowders recently published a story about the boxes from American Recyclers on behalf of Save the Family Foundation of Arizona, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization in Mesa.
According to its website, Save the Family’s mission is to help families “address poverty, overcome homelessness and achieve self-sufficiency.” A very noble endeavor.
Here’s the thing though . . .
We have organizations that accept clothing and shoe donations — and donations of other durable goods — right here in the Gila Valley in order to help local families “address poverty, overcome homelessness and achieve self-sufficiency.” Graham County Rehabilitation Center, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Mt. Graham Safe House all accept donations to help those in need in the community.
Plus each organization does more. St. Vincent de Paul also serves as one of the area’s food banks, helping those in need eat. Graham County Rehabilitation Center helps those with special needs learn life and job skills, to achieve a measure of independence when possible. And Mt. Graham Safe House helps women, children and men escape abusive, and often life-threatening situations by offering a safe space while undergoing the separation process and building a new, safe life.
Plus each organization will support the other — when a new client is accepted at Safe House, clients that often arrive with nothing but the clothes on her back. GCRC will help provide clothing in the proper size. St. Vincent helps provide food to get people started in a new life.
And each participates in the annual Back to School Fair, where families can get school supplies, clothing and shoes at no cost. Considering that, on average across four area school districts, more than 60 percent of the children in Graham County schools qualify for free and reduced lunches, it’s fair to assume that many families in the Gila Valley can use that type of help.
Each organization provides a vital service to our community and each should be supported when possible.
And yet, since the pink boxes have appeared, donations to these community partners have dropped significantly. GCRC officials told us last week that the organization hadn’t seen a single clothing donation in two weeks.
We get why — it’s easier to drive up to a pink box in a parking lot and dump in the clothes, rather than get out of the car, walk into any of the other facilities, talk with someone behind the desk and then make the donation.
But easier isn’t always better, especially when a clothing donation that could help local families dealing with abuse, poverty or special needs family members are, instead, heading to the Phoenix area.
We not saying who should or should not receive a donation — that’s up to each individual. And if you think it’s better to drop your donation into the pink box, that’s what you should do.
But you should also be aware that your donation will not help the people who live right here, the people you see every day, or the children with whom your children go to school.
Donating to GCRC, Safe House and St. Vincent de Paul helps people who need your help right here in the Gila Valley.