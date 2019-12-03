Last week, reporter Ricky Crisp asked a number of people why, when they get a few days off, they immediately head out of town.
The most common answer was, ‘There’s nothing for families here.”
We beg to differ — if anything, we believe we may be a bit too family-centric, thereby not offering the types of amenities for singles and childless couples to stay in the area and spend their money here.
But we digress . . .
We did that story because we, like almost all small business owners in Graham and Greenlee counties, are bothered by the amount of money leaving our communities and going to places such as Tucson, Phoenix and Southern California; helping pay for their roads, their police and their fire, while our roads go unrepaired and our police and fire fight for scraps to purchase second- and third-hand equipment.
It’s incumbent on us all to offer our residents a reason to stay in the area when they have a day off, to do their holiday shopping here and not at a mall in Tucson or Mesa, and to purchase food for parties from the local grocery stores and not a Sam’s Club or Costco in Phoenix.
One of the ways local officials believe we can increase revenues is by being more attractive to tourists. Which sounds good . . . on paper.
We’ve long stated in this space that we support tourism as an ancillary economic driver, but to make is a primary focus is dangerous. Tourism is too easily impacted by minor ups-and-downs in the economy, plus it doesn’t generate a significant number of full-time, good-paying jobs.
According to the Arizona Office of Tourism’s Arizona Travel Impacts 2000-2018 study, direct spending by travelers in Graham and Greenlee counties (we’re so small, AOT does not break our area into two studies) was $77.3 million in 2018. The result was $6.6 million in local tax revenue.
Which sounds good until you realize that Maricopa County saw $15.3 billion in direct spending, resulting in $1.4 billion in tax revenue. Coconino earned $147 million in tax revenue from tourism while Mohave saw $54 million.
“But of course those areas had more revenue,” you might be saying right now, “because those area have more tourism amenities. Coconino has NAU, which has people flying in for sports and education; Mohave is on the Colorado River, so Southern Californians spend their weekends there boating; and, of course, Phoenix is in Maricopa County, which has the arts, five-star restaurants, museums and professional sports teams.”
And you are 100-percent correct about all of that, which helps prove our point — tourism is great when you have something unique to offer.
Until we find that unique thing that will attract people from across the state and the desert Southwest, we believe tourism should be supported, just not as a primary focus when it comes to economic development.
Our primary economic development focus should be on development of a four-year educational institution in the Gila Valley (we like the idea of Eastern Arizona University), combined with encouraging entrepreneurism, and helping existing local businesses to focus on customer service and offering items not usually found in other parts of the state. We also need to work with Freeport to determine what firms and services the mines do business with in order to encourage those businesses to relocate to the area.
Success in those areas will increase population, which will make this area more attractive to the types of businesses and entrepreneurs that people want to spend money with.
If we want locals to spend here, we have to give them a reason to stay here on days off. Until development of Six Flags-Arizona in Klondyke is announced, we don’t believe that bolstering local tourism efforts will accomplish that goal.