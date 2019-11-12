“OK Boomer” has become the latest insult to be bandied about on the Internet, specifically by Millenials.
It appears that Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) and Millenials (1977-1995) are at odds these days. As Baby Boomers who have referred to a Millenial or two as “slackers” in our day, we can understand why Millenials would be fed up with that condescension and are hitting back.
But, as Baby Boomers, we also appreciate the creativity Millenials have exhibited, especially when it comes to applications on the Internet.
The latest bit of creativity we discovered is on our very own webpage and it was designed for Baby Boomers like us.
Our digital team has created an E-edition of Eastern Arizona Courier available to both print and digital-only subscribers of the paper. Which means anyone with a subscription can read the paper in its entirety without having a physical copy.
Saving a few trees is certainly a good thing.
Here’s the part we really like — it’s easy to read. We see the full page of the paper on the left side of the screen and, on the right, is the full text of the stories on that page in whatever font size we choose. And there’s no jumping from page to page — the full text of each story on that page of the print edition is on the screen.
To see the subsequent page of the print edition, just click on the arrow on the far right side of the screen.
We understand that many of us Baby Boomers require reading glasses and, as our lives are quite busy, we often forget where we placed our glasses (which is why we wear ours on a lanyard around our neck at work), so having easy to read font — glasses or not — is a Godsend.
Plus, having recently discovered the ease of reading books, magazines and comic books on a back-lit tablet, reading the newspaper in the same fashion is a sight for literally sore eyes.
Photos are all there, too, as well as obituaries, ads, public notices, classifieds, puzzles, television programming guide and comics. And subscribers can print out any and everything on the pages.
As Baby Boomers, we want to say, “Thank you” to the Millenials who are constantly creating products and services that make life easy for those of us getting up there in years.
Gen X, too, though they seem to be quite content watching Baby Boomers and Millennials go back-and-forth rather than jump into the fray.
And can we close by saying we dislike the name “Gen Z” for those born 1996 to present? It feels too derivative of Gen X, like the naming team was a bit too lazy that day. We much rather prefer the name iGeneration.
We can hear our Millenial friends now . . . “Really? Today’s complaint isn’t about climate change, money destroying the political system or automation taking away jobs; you want to complain about a generational name?
“OK Boomer.”