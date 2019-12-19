“I am not an impartial juror; this is a political process.”
With those words at a press conference outside Senate chambers, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell confirmed for the entire country that his concern is not America and the rule of law; rather his concerns are party and self-interest.
We say that not because think President Trump should or should not be removed from office based on the articles of impeachment — we believe each senator should vote his or her own conscience on the issue — but because McConnell is saying that facts and truth don’t matter to him. All that matters is keeping power and staying in office.
These last four years should frighten us as a nation. McConnell has demonstrated utter disdain for decorum and the rule of law. Instead, he has demonstrated that the only thing that matters to him is furtherance of self-interest.
President Trump, in his effort to convince his core base of 30 percent of American voters that only he should be listened to, routinely uses the phrase “Do-nothing Democrats,” intimating that Democrats in the House have done nothing since the 2018 election except pursue Trump’s impeachment.
In actuality, the House has passed more than 200 bills and sent those bills to the Senate.
McConnell, putting self-interest before those of the American people, has kept all those bills from being voted on in the Senate. He’s quite proud of that fact, proclaiming himself the “Grim Reaper.”
“(N)one of those things are going to pass the Senate, they won’t even be voted on. So think of me as the Grim Reaper: the guy who is going to make sure that socialism doesn’t land on the president’s desk,” he told Kentucky voters in April.
We’re not saying every House bill deserves a “yes” vote; we believe the Senate should vote some down. But to deny senators an opportunity to vote on the bills damages the democratic process — he’s denying you (through your senator) the opportunity to speak in favor or opposition to those bills.
One of those bills would create extra security for America’s elections against foreign interference. Of course, McConnell blocked it, saying, “It’s just a highly partisan bill from the same folks who spent two years hyping up a conspiracy theory about President Trump and Russia.”
All of America’s intelligence agencies confirmed Russian interference in the 2016 election, and state that Russia continues to attempt to disrupt the voting process today and into 2020. And, it should be noted, that 34 individuals have been charged and/or convicted of working with the Russians in relation to the 2016 election, including members of the Trump campaign team.
It should also be noted that a Russian oligarch tied to Russian intelligence and the 2016 election interference, who had been sanctioned at one time by the United States, announced plans to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky once the sanctions were removed by the Trump administration . . . and McConnell happens to be the senior senator from Kentucky. McConnell also helped lead the effort to remove the sanctions.
It’s what has earned him the nickname “Moscow Mitch.”
Everyone should have his or her own opinion on whether the impeachment of President Trump is justified — and voters should make their opinions known to senators, who should then vote based on the facts presented.
McConnell is making a mockery of what is a serious and solemn responsibility as laid out in the Constitution. He, more than Trump or Rashida Talib, is what’s wrong with American politics and why Americans have little to no trust in our elected leaders — because unlike Trump, McConnell knows better and doesn’t care.