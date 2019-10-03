Graham County’s signature tourist event occurred last weekend — SalsaFest.
We didn’t say signature event, because that is likely to be the county fair. After all, school is not canceled and football game rescheduled for SalsaFest. But the fair seems to appeal to people who already live here and not many from outside the area.
But we digress . . .
Just by eyeballing the event, we’d guess we had a record crowd this year. Or, at least, we’d like to think so; it certainly seemed like more people were there.
We’ll hopefully get confirmation during a recap meeting this coming Monday.
But seeing what appeared to be a successful event makes us wonder what it really could be with some proper marketing — print, broadcast and digital.
One of the arguments we’ve heard against growing the event into a full-blown tourist attraction is that the Gila Valley doesn’t have enough hotel rooms, and that is certainly true. Plus the number of available rooms drops even more while contractors are in Safford assisting Freeport-McMoRan with getting the Lonestar operation up and running.
However, Graham County can overcome that obstacle fairly easily, simply by promoting that the event is a day trip.
Safford is 3 1/2 hours from El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces, N.M.,; nearly 3 hours from Phoenix; and almost 2 hours from Tucson. Those four cities have a combined population of 2.9 million people.
If just 1 percent of those people were convinced to make the trip to Safford, purchase a bag of chips and enjoy the salsa tasting at SalsaFest, that’s an additional $147,245 going to the Safford Lions Club, which puts 100 percent of that money into scholarships for area seniors to attend Eastern Arizona College.
EAC uses that money to assist in hiring staff; staff who purchase homes, buy cars and furniture, shop at the local grocery stores, etc.
In other words, that money from outside the community is circulated many times within the community, helping local store owners keep the lights on and hire employees, local government pay for public safety and infrastructure, and local school districts educate our children.
And remember, we used just 1 percent of that combined population coming here as an example — what if we could convince 5 percent or 10 percent to make the day trip? The benefits to the community could be tremendous.
We’ve long said we don’t believe we should commit to tourism bring the secondary economic driver for the area (behind mining), because tourism is too unpredictable — a recession (such as what predicted to hit in the coming year or so), will drive down tourist traffic. Plus the hospitality industry (which caters to tourists) doesn’t tend to pay high wages.
However, bolstering an event with the goal of bring outside money into the community just makes sense. Yes, some years might have lower attendance than others, they key is to effectively market so as to not overspend.
We plan on making sure our thoughts on how we might expand SalsaFest are presented to both the Safford Lions Club and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce — the organizers of the event.
We hope those two organizations are willing to listen.