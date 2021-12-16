Though clearly a populist idea, we appreciate what Sen. Urgenti-Rita is proposing lawmakers consider when they return to session next month.
The Scottsdale Republican wants the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to stop using Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) when calculating the annual registration fee and instead use the exact price paid by the buyer.
Like many of the senator’s ideas, they make sense on the surface and they are sure to be popular with those who don’t understand why government has to be so complicated. She’s also proposing a bill to require school board candidates to declare a political party. This also sounds good, but fails to recognize that mixing politics with education is a bad idea and that many school board seats, especially in rural areas like eastern Arizona, which often don’t get enough candidates to fill the available openings.
Basing the vehicle registration fee on purchase price, not MSRP, strikes a similar popular chord. Arizona’s collection is among the highest in the nation, utilizing a formula that bases the fee on a percentage of MSRP and $2.80 for every $100 of value. It’s not unusual for drivers to pay well over $500 to register their new vehicle, and several hundred dollars in subsequent years based on the depreciating value of the vehicle.
Sen. Urgenti-Rita’s idea would require the DMV to find out the exact price paid by the buyer and base the registration fee on that value.
After all, she argues, fair is fair and why should drivers pay a registration fee based on some “made-up” number, and not the actual purchase price.
Unfortunately, the issue is a bit deeper than the emotional frustration of paying exorbitant registration fees.
Not too many years ago representatives of the DMV began touring the state to plead their case for more money. They pointed to the advent of electric vehicles reducing the revenue generated by the state’s 18-cent gas tax and the ever-increasing cost for road repairs and expansion of major thoroughfares.
Agency spokesmen made presentations to area Chambers, and other groups, urging people to contact their legislators and tell them to prioritize transportation funding.
Slashing the revenue generated by registration fees won’t help the agency maintain or improve state highways. If anything, it will seriously impair the DMV’s efforts to keep our highways safe and well-maintained.
While nobody likes paying high registration fees, most people recognize that the state’s income tax rate is among the lowest in the nation. So are local property tax rates. What’s lacking from Sen. Ugenti-Rita’s proposal is an idea that will recapture the revenue that the DMV will lose from lower registration fees.
The cost of maintaining the state’s network of highways is worth the investment. We rely on safe and smooth roads for commerce and our economic viability.
Until state lawmakers agree that more money should be allocated in the budget, or another source of revenue can be identified, the politically popular idea of reducing the state’s vehicle registration fee has no real merit.
This editorial first appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald/Review.