Democrats: We have a “blue wave” after the 2018 elections! Nothing can stop us in 2020!
Iowa: Hold my beer.
On this page months ago, we wondered how the Democratic Party would err and lose momentum going into 2020. Thanks to Iowa, we now know.
Dems will continue to operate like 12 year olds in a huddle, sketching a play in the dirt during sandlot football.
“Tim, you do a button hook. Sam, you slant left over the middle. Brad and Larry, you both go long, but Larry, you pull up after about 20 yards. Chris, drop back for a screen.”
“Who’s going to block?”
“What do mean ‘block?’ ”
We’re writing this on Tuesday morning, when the results still haven’t come in from the start of the 2020 election season, the Iowa Caucus. Reasons have ranged from failure of a new app to a back-up telephonic system for reporting shutting down. The last we heard before going to bed Monday, was the party officials hung on the campaigns during a conference call when questions about the failures started to get pointted.
First of all, the whole caucus procedure in Iowa is weird — people show up to a location and gather with others in support of one candidate or another — not cast an actual vote, just hang around together.
If that candidate doesn’t get 15 percent of the people gathered, those people who support the candidate can then wander to another group supporting a different candidate — still no actual voting.
That keeps going until the groups supporting candidates reach 15 percent each, and at that point the results are relayed to the state party, who use the data from each precinct to determine state delegate equivalency.
Given the bizarre method of calculation, it’s no wonder Iowa has been the scene of chaos the last two presidential election years. Remember, it was Iowa where the belief started that the fix was in for Hillary Clinton and against Bernie Sanders, resulting in lower than expected Democratic turnout in the general election, especially in the battleground states.
Not that lower turnout was the only reason Clinton lost — she failed to campaign in the battleground states — but it was a factor.
So, here we are again, with more craziness in Iowa. A state that allocates just six Electoral College votes. Plus, while the winner of the Iowa Caucus almost always goes on to win the party’s nomination, that person almost never wins the presidency.
Since 1972, only three — Jimmy Carter in 1976, George W. Bush in 2000 and Barack Obama in 2008 — won Iowa and the presidency. Trump and Reagan both finished second, George H. Bush third and Clinton fourth.
Given the anarchy that is the Iowa Caucus, and it’s track record of producing the general election loser, we’d be happy to be Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang right about now. History says those three have a better chance than Sanders, Biden or Warren.
Then again, we haven’t seen the full might of the Democratic Party and it’s ability to completely fall apart at crunch time, so it really is anybody’s election to lose.