Every now and then something is said that makes us question our hearing.
The most recent instance occurred during arguments made by one of the president’s attorney’s during senator questioning Wednesday in the Trump impeachment trial.
Alan Dershowitz said (and we paraphrase) that a president’s actions cannot be illegal — even if the act is illegal — if his intent was the betterment of the nation.
Which flies in the face of the “no man is above the law” principle this nation holds dear so much so it makes the goose smacking Fabio in the gob during a roller coaster ride seem like a mosquito bite.
Dershowitz’s exact statement was, “Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
Our problem with this statement does not center on whether the president is guilty or innocent of what’s he accused of in the articles of impeachment — although, with the argument, it appears the president’s defense counsel is admitting that, indeed, the president is guilty, but that guilt doesn’t matter.
No, our problem is that this argument, if allowed to stand, creates a legal morass the size of Mount McKinley.
As Dershowitz himself said, every politician believes his or her election is for the betterment of the nation — every politician runs because he or she thinks he or she is the only person who could do what’s right for the country, while the opponent will harm the nation.
Under this argument, any and every illegal act — up to and including killing someone, as Trump himself said he could do and not lose a vote — would be exempt from prosecution.
It sets up politicians as royalty not subject the same laws as the rest of the nation, with the president no longer president but, rather, a monarch.
Shutting down the polls in certain areas because of higher crime rates? No problem because safety of residents is paramount, and if the absence of those votes benefits the politician who ordered the closure, all the better.
Having an opponent arrested and jailed because the opponent speaks out against the current office holder? Of course that’s better for the nation, right?
And before you say that’s extreme and would never happen, that’s exactly what happened to the two most recent people who ran against Putin in Russia. And remember, our current president rallied voters against his opponent with the promise to “lock her up.”
Luckily, that argument won’t make its way into law because the Senate could vote to convict and remove the president from office.
Oh, wait . . .
We forgot that the president will be exonerated. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised that result when he said he would not be an impartial juror and that the majority was coordinating the trial with the White House.
Which means Dershowitz’s argument could become legal policy in this nation, much like the Department of Justice policy that a sitting president can’t be indicted.
All this so a few senators who are afraid the president will say mean things about them on Twitter won’t have to face a primary challenge from the extreme wing of his or her party.