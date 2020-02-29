The disclosure by Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor that he relapsed with heroin use has spurred a fair amount of debate in the community.
As it should.
Taylor is a public figure, having successfully run for his council seat in 2016 and had announced his intention to run as a Republican for the congressional seat that represents Graham and Greenlee counties.
Any time a public figure has a fall from grace that involves an illegal act, the public should be made aware and have the right to chime in. After all, these are the people we’re entrusting to make sound, wise decisions on our behalf.
And while we can debate the merits of legalization of recreational use of marijuana, we’ve not heard of any rational person suggesting that heroin use should be legalized.
When Taylor made his announcement that he had relapsed and was seeking treatment, public response was supportive. After all, anyone can fall off the wagon and relapsing doesn’t make a user a bad person. Addiction is tough to beat in the best of circumstances and Taylor had tossed himself into a pair of high-pressure situations in the public eye.
And then came the police report.
The report detailed acts of violence by Taylor against the EMT who responded when Taylor was found under the influence as well as Taylor’s own wife.
Those actions, to some, made Taylor’s statement of contrition — in which he failed to mention that aforementioned violence — ring a bit hollow. Which prompted many to call for Taylor’s ouster from the City Council.
Taylor can only be removed by the voters via recall and, considering his seat is up for re-election this year, there’s no point to undergoing that effort. He can, however, resign, which is what some people are calling for, as well as calling for the other members of the City Council to request Taylor’s resignation.
Safford Mayor Jason Kouts is not agreeable to calling for Taylor to step down. In a public statement, in which Kouts says he is speaking for the citizens of the city, Kouts said he vouches for Taylor’s character and supports his fellow councilman as Taylor makes another attempt at achieving sobriety.
Kouts, correctly, says that it’s the addiction at play and not the person, and we, as a community, should support those seeking to get clean and turn their lives around.
We agree with the mayor that we should be far more supportive of those in the grips of addiction, doing our best to help them make the right choices.
However . . .
While we agree that Taylor should be fully supported in his effort to get sober, we also believe that elected officials do have a higher standard to uphold. And when that elected official crosses a legal line, that elected official should do the correct thing and vacate his or her seat.
Plus, we believe that being out of the public eye might just help in the effort to get sober.
We believe Taylor should resign his seat on the council and focus on healing himself and his family.