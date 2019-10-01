A local church recently held a gun buyback program, and one would think America had flipped the switch from democratic republic to third-world communist state overnight.
The program, by Victory Fellowship, offered each person a minimum of $20 per firearm, working or not.
When people read the story (or, most likely, just read the headline), they offered their opinion on the program. Such as:
“This type of feel-good, do nothing gimmick is at the least laughable, and at the most alarming that some think the guns are a problem,” said one commentator on the Courier’s Facebook page, followed by:
“We should be alarmed that the liberal anti-freedom leftists are either sadly misinformed or, worse, they intentionally are attacking our second amendment for the purpose of establishing a ruling elitist class.”
“It’s not the guns. It’s people vs. people. I think Safford has a bigger problem with drugs than guns.”
“Ha! That’s funny, I should have brought in junk for a few bucks.”
“Stupidness. They don’t look useable any way but the whole concept is so stupid.”
And our favorite:
“Some people are just plain ignorant!”
In the spirit of full disclosure, we cleaned up the spelling and punctuation of the comments.
But we digress . . .
Everyone is certainly entitled to his or her own opinion and, if one thinks a cash for guns program is a bad idea, he or she should express that opinion. None of the people who commented libeled the organizers of the event, and only a few used profanity (we delete comments that use profanity due to the number of minors who read our page), so we are fine with the comments.
We’re also fine with the buyback program offered by Victory Fellowship. No one was required to participate and, if a gun owner wanted to let his or her firearm go for a cut-rate price, who are we to tell them, “No?”
We don’t know the motivation for the program — Was it to help the community? Was it self-promotion? — but, unlike the above commentators, we don’t really care because the program violated no laws or anyone’s civil rights.
There isn’t such a large number of firearms-related incidents here in the Gila Valley that people are a-buzz about how to get guns off the streets; however, if a person is willing to put up his or her own cash to convince people to legally hand over a weapon, that person has a right to do so.
To everyone upset by this program, we recommend you take a deep breath and relax. Nothing bad happened and, since no authority demanded people sell their weapons, this was not the first step to elimination of the Second Amendment.
And if it really bothers you that much, up the offer to buy the guns yourself. We’re sure you’ll have a few people lining up for some extra cash.