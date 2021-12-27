With exception for local officials, why would anyone have confidence in Arizona’s election process?
The political circus that is state government and the self-serving politicians who conduct elections for state and federal offices have done more to create doubt among voters than “restore confidence,” which was the stated goal of the Senate audit and the justification for numerous new election laws.
The latest charade is a tiff between two state officials seeking election to offices they currently don’t hold in an obvious effort to put themselves in the media spotlight.
Last week the Attorney General threatened to withhold his approval of the Elections Procedures manual, drafted by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, unless sections that he disagrees with are removed.
By state law, the manual must be signed and approved before the end of this year by the Attorney General and the Governor before it can take effect.
It’s important to recognize that the Attorney General, a Republican, is campaigning for next year’s U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, seeking to oust incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. It’s also important to note that Secretary Hobbs, a Democrat and the state’s top election official, is a candidate for governor.
For the Attorney General, his best hope of capturing the GOP nomination for the Senate seat is earning an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. It’s vital that he appear to be tough on election laws and reform-minded if he hopes to receive that endorsement. For Secretary Hobbs, fighting with the Attorney General and standing up for existing election laws is a needed distraction from the controversy she created by failing to acknowledge her role in the firing of a black Senate staffer, when she was serving in the Legislature.
And that’s not all.
An ongoing dispute involving Senate President Karen Fann and the company she was largely responsible for hiring — CyberNinjas — to conduct the partisan and discredited audit of Maricopa County results from the 2020 election, keeps that farce in the headlines.
Now CyberNinjas is claiming bankruptcy and alleging the Arizona Senate has yet to pay a $100,000 bill related to the audit.
CyberNinjas has steadfastly refused to turn over public records related to the audit, despite several court orders, and its shoddy report to the state Senate in October effectively confirmed that there was no election fraud.
We’re heading into an election year and the behavior and idiocy of state officials who claim their intention is to “restore voter confidence,” have more than failed that goal, planting the seeds of public distrust in a process that once held voter confidence.
It’s beyond disappointing, it’s disgusting.
This editorial first appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald/Review.