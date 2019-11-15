Leaked e-mails paint White House adviser Stephen Miller as one who embraces white nationalist viewpoints.
In other news, water is wet.
Southern Poverty Law Center received the e-mails between Miller and Breitbart News from a former Breitbart editor who was fired for tweeting anti-Muslim sentiments.
In the e-mails, to support an anti-immigration policy — before Miller joined the administration — Miller quotes a white nationalist website.
Miller is credited as the architect of the Trump administration’s hard-line on immigration — illegal and legal — including the detention facilities and separation of children from parents.
So, again, we have to say, “And the news is?”
Before joining the administration, he served on then Sen. Jeff Sessions’ staff. And remember it was Sessions, as attorney general in 2018, who quoted a Bible verse to justify the administration’s policy of separating parents from their children when apprehended crossing the border illegally.
That Bible verse — Romans 13: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.” — was also invoked by the Confederacy during the Civil War to justify the continuation of slavery.
Speaking of the Confederacy, Miller has made no secret that he opposes any removal of Confederate statutes, flags and other symbols of the side that fought for forced servitude of non-whites in America.
According to the book “Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault in Immigration,” Miller appears to have misled the president on what the RAISE Act would do — actually reducing legal immigration rather than increasing the numbers legally entering the country.
That tidbit was lost because that book also revealed to the world that President Trump allegedly sought to build moats populated with alligators on the border. And let’s all be honest, alligator-filled border moats is a way sexier story than a shifty weasel deliberately tricking a man who pridefully refuses to read the daily briefing books if briefing books don’t contain enough pictures.
By the way, Miller doesn’t limit himself to immigrants and non-whites; he’s also spoken negatively in the past about women and the LGBTQ community. He penned an opinion piece in 2006 in the Duke Chronicle, saying, “Shows like ‘Queer as Folk,’ ‘The L Word,’ ‘Will and Grace’ and ‘Sex in the City’ all do their part to promote alternative lifestyles and erode traditional values.”
A revelation that Miller may hold a white nationalist viewpoint isn’t a revelation at all, given Miller’s past. Which is why, we’re guessing, the leaked e-mails have gotten very little attention at the national news level. Oh, and that ongoing impeachment thing might have something to do with it, too.
By the way, we’re surprised those who oppose Miller’s philosophy have not yet tried one of the two ways to get Trump to fire Miller.
The first way Miller would be fired is if he were to ever publicly oppose or contradict Trump, which will never happen. We know this because Miller is the man who once said, “. . . the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”
No, it’s the second way, which is for the media to say that Miller is the brains behind the administration. Trump can’t handle anyone in the spotlight other than himself, so if Miller started getting attention, that would mean Miller has to go.
Don’t believe us? How long did it take Trump to fire Steve Bannon after Bannon got the Time Magazine cover entitled “The great manipulator?”