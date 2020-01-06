We hoped the Snapchat debacle of 2017 would be the last time the Gila Valley would overreact on social media.
Oh, how naïve we are.
For those new to the area, or have chosen to block memories of truly horrendous behavior some engaged in, in 2017 a high school girl claimed to be cyberbullied via Snapchat, “receiving” threats ranging from being shot in school to having her home burned down with her and her family inside.
The keyboard warriors on social media went nuts, threatening the high school girl who supposedly sent the threats to the “victim.”
Notice how we used quotation marks throughout that recap? That’s because the Safford Police investigation found the “victim” wasn’t a victim at all — the “victim” hacked the other girl’s account and sent the threats to herself in order to get attention.
Every adult who cyberbullied the other, innocent high school girl should have been ashamed and, we believe, faced charges of, at the very least, harassment. Perhaps if some of those bullies had faced charges, we wouldn’t see what we’re seeing again.
We’re speaking of the recent death of Jorden Simms.
Simms’ family is accusing a Safford Police officer and a Graham County Sheriff’s corrections officer of two separate instances of sexual assault. Both agencies have brought in Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate the allegations.
Safford Police had arrested Simms for shoplifting and an outstanding warrant out of Yavapai County on Dec. 21. Two days later she made the allegation against the arresting officer, who was placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.
On Dec. 24, after an examination and upon her return to the Graham County Detention Facility, Simms alleged the detention officer sexually assaulted her. Two days later, a GCSO sergeant and deputy transported Simms to Sierra Vista for a specialized examination.
During the return trip, Simms is alleged to have used shower gel she obtained at the examination facility to slip out of her handcuffs, belly chain and ankle restraints, open the back door of the transport vehicle, and toss herself out the moving vehicle. On Dec. 29, she died from injuries related to that incident.
Simms’ family is asking legitimate questions; such as: How could she escape all those restraints without the GCSO officers in the front seat noticing? Why wasn’t Simms searched after leaving the examination facility and before getting in the vehicle? What law enforcement vehicle has a back door that can be opened from the inside? Have the sergeant and deputy been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing?
The Courier asked those questions, too, but was informed by Sheriff P.J. Allred that the department could offer no comment during an ongoing investigation — a reasonable response. We hope the DPS investigation can find answers to those questions and more about this tragic incident, so Simms’ family and the public can be made aware of exactly what happened.
However, due process hasn’t stopped people from overreacting on social media. Too many are assuming the officers’ guilt with only opinion to back it up. It’s gone so far that some on social media have shared the Safford officer’s name and address, calling on the community to harass him and his family.
Once again, the cowards of the keyboard have gotten it wrong — the officer sold the home shared on social media years ago — and an unrelated and totally innocent family is being harassed.
By the way, it’s not just the anti-cop crowd who are going too far. Some members of the “We stand with blue” group are just as bad. Not every copy is perfect. In fact, none of them are; they are just men and women doing a hard job. A few are excellent, most are very good and a few are very bad — the same as in every profession. Blanket support covers for bad and, sometimes, criminal behavior.
We’re not suggesting that any other of the officers involved in this incident did engage in criminal behavior, but we don’t know if any didn’t — that’s what the investigation is for.
It’s long past time for the Gila Valley to stop overreacting to every claim on a “blast page” and let the professionals do their job in order to get the answers Simms, her family and the public deserves.