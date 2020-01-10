It’s amazing how we’ve all managed to live our lives, hold down jobs, raise families and fulfill our responsibilities.
After all, we’re bunch of immature dunderheads who need constant supervision by the only people in the state who are smart enough to know what to do — the Legislature.
Yet another piece of legislation aimed at taking away your ability to decide how you want to live your life is being proposed at the state capitol. A pair of Republicans — Mark Finchem, of Oro Valley, and Sonny Borrelli, of Lake Havasu City — are rolling out plans to prohibit the sale or transfer of private land to the federal government without consent from the Legislature and the governor.
Yeah, it’s your land, but you can’t really do what you want with it. At least without approval from your legislative overlords.
We’re on record as saying there is far too much of Arizona unavailable for private development, and some (but not all) of those federal public lands should be transferred to the state for sale into the private sector.
However, the proposals by Finchem and Borrelli don’t address the need to open existing land for development — it’s just one more instance of the Legislature seeking to take away control at the local level.
We’ve seen this before, when the Legislature enacted legislation prohibiting cities and towns from enacting plastic bag bans.
Sure, some communities may not want to deal with the need to constantly clean up the trash created by plastic bags blowing all over their communities, as well as keep a non-biodegradable item out of their landfills, but those communities are not getting campaign funding from bag manufacturers, and ALEC isn’t rolling out to cities bag ban legislation, so, of course, the communities aren’t “smart enough” to actually govern themselves.
By the way, the Legislature has also stopped cities and towns from enacting regulations on pet breeders, from enacting local firearms laws and from enacting health regulations on businesses without approval of the Legislature.
The Legislature is also trying to prohibit cities and towns from declaring themselves sanctuary cities for undocumented aliens, even while another Lake Havasu City state representative — Leo Biasucci — seeks to make the state a Second Amendment sanctuary state.
It’s another case of do as I say, not as I do and, frankly, we’re sick of it.
The Republican-led Legislature cries foul every time the federal government issues a new mandate on the states, yet the same GOP lawmakers think nothing of stripping local communities of their ability to self-govern.
The proposals by Finchem and Borrelli need to die in committee.