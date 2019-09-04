Besides attacking President Trump, Democrats are going after the Electoral College.
While we don’t believe anything will come of these complaints — if we can’t get the Equal Rights Amendment passed after 47 years, we sincerely doubt Dems will convince Republicans to amend the constitution to do away with the Electoral College — the complaints do create an issue.
Democrats saying the Electoral College doesn’t work are doing the same thing they accuse Trump of doing when he goes after the FBI — damaging the public’s faith in an American institution.
We understand why Democrats are upset with having the Electoral College as the method to choose the presidency — Republicans have won the popular vote just once in the last seven presidential elections yet Republicans have won the presidency three times. But that is not justification to scrap what is ultimately a pretty smart way of conducting the only national election this nation holds.
The Founding Fathers understood there will always be major population areas, but just because an area has more people, that doesn’t mean it’s more important than other areas of the country, such as farmland.
It’s not a stretch to say that farmers are far more important to a nation than accountants, lawyers or civil servants. Yet if we did away with the Electoral College, no farmer would have a say in who is the nation’s president. Exclusively the major population areas of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago would make that decision.
Democrats aren’t opposed to the Electoral College because they support one man-one vote; they simply want to own the White House, which they would if New York and LA cast the only votes that count.
Democrats are making similar noise about the Senate, wondering aloud why California and Montana (for example) have the same number of Senators each.
Because the founders, again, understood that every state should have equal representation. The concerns of New York are not the same as Montana or Wyoming or Alaska, but the latter’s’ concerns should be just as important to elected officials as those in densely populated areas.
The founders weren’t perfect — originally, no one other than a white man could vote. And even then the founders didn’t think the average man was smart enough to cast a ballot, which is why the Senate was originally selected by state legislatures.
It also another reason for the Electoral College, so “learned men” could cast an “appropriate” ballot for the president.
At first only white men over 21 who owned land could cast a ballot, and it took almost 80 years for all white men to be able to vote. It wasn’t until 1870 that blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans would have the right to vote, though numerous states put up restrictions that functionally kept those people away from the ballot box until the latter part of the 20th century. And women didn’t get the vote until 1920.
But despite that less than ideal origin, our electoral system remains the fairest in the world. Each state has a say in the election of the president, and each state can impact the creation of laws and treaties through the Senate.
Sorry, Democrats, the Republicans are correct on this issue — the Electoral College must stay for the integrity of the nation.