We often rail on this page against corporate lobbying, specifically the purchasing of congressmen and senators by the fossil fuel industry, pharmaceutical and insurance corporations, and the for-profit prison and education industries.
There is one more industry that seems to have lawmakers in its back pocket, yet not much is said about this group these days — tobacco.
Yes, tobacco took a big hit in the late ‘60s and into the ‘70s, when it came out that tobacco companies were hiding or, in a few instances, falsifying findings of the incredibly negative health impacts of tobacco, as well as the addictive properties of nicotine.
Yes, we all seem to know that smoking and dipping is bad for us, yet we should all remember that, despite then-record settlements between states and the tobacco industry, tobacco sales remain quite (if you will excuse the term) healthy.
Now we’re seeing attention turned to vaping.
Vaping was originally promoted as an alternative to smoking and could be used as a way to quit smoking cigarettes entirely. After all, manufacturers said, vaping mimics the physical properties of smoking without all the unhealthy properties of tobacco and nicotine.
Except . . .
That wasn’t quite true. Nicotine is still present, creating (or reinforcing) addiction, as well as causing lung damage and increasing risks for heart disease and heart attack. Plus not all of the flavored liquids — some of which may be safe for ingestion — are safe for inhalation. In fact, some are outright dangerous.
Since Sept. 1, the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition has shared on its social media 11 stories highlighting dangers of vaping. While we’d prefer to see what’s being done at the local level rather than read stories about what’s occurring in Phoenix or Kansas, at least information is being shared.
It also appears most of the focus on combating vaping use is focused on teens. Given the flavors of vaping liquid seemed to be geared toward a younger user, we’re glad to see a great deal of effort in this direction. However, it’s important to remember that adult users are also at risk for health issues by vaping.
Human lungs are not designed to inhale smoke or vapor for an extended period of time. And while we believe every adult individual has the right to care for his or her body however he or she wishes, we also realize there is a cost to society for unhealthy behavior — including increased medical care and insurance costs borne by us all to make up for what’s being expended to care for smokers and now vapers.
At the very least, we’d like to see vaping taxed at tobacco levels to cover a small portion of those costs, as well as fund anti-vaping education programs.
While making vaping cost prohibitive may not entirely end the unhealthy practice, we would hope the higher cost would discourage a few potential users from taking up the habit.