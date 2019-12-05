On Nov. 22, 2019, on his website TruNews.com, Pastor Rick Wiles, of Flowing Streams Church of Vero Beach, Fla., expressed his opposition to the impeachment inquiry — and likely vote to impeach — President Donald Trump.
Being for or against the impeachment of the president isn’t newsworthy — averaging the data from Quinnipiac, Morning Consult, YouGov and Ipsos polls, Americans are almost evenly split on whether the president should be impeached and removed, with 47.7 percent in support and 44.2 percent opposed.
What made Wiles’ webcast noteworthy was how he described the impeachment proceedings — he called it a “Jew coup.”
“My name will be smeared for daring to say the obvious truth. And that truth is this: the impeach Trump movement is a Jew coup, plain and simple. The men and women who are the driving forces to remove Donald J. Trump from the White House are Jews. America is in the throes of a political coup led by Jews. President Trump is surrounded by a rabid pack of seditious Jews, who are intent on overthrowing the votes of millions of Christians who elected him,” Wiles said.
As vile and un-American we find anti-Semitism to be, we also support free speech. Pastor Wiles has the right to espouse such hatred. We find it abhorrent he preaches this evilness in the name of God, but the first amendment of the Constitution gives him that right and no one should be allowed to stifle him.
He’s not the first to feign holiness in order to commit evil — anti-Semitism is just one of a long line of atrocities carried out in the name of a higher being — from war and genocide to pillaging to sexual abuse of children.
What each of the vile despots had in common was power. More specifically, the power that comes from wealth.
In August, Wiles put out the call to his followers to donate to him $100 million in order to expand his internet platform and prepare his faithful for the “end times,” which he said are coming soon.
That’s right, $100 million. That’s a lot of power. And, best of all for Pastor Wiles, tax free.
Multiple preachers have used tax-free donations to indulge in a number of behaviors we’ve not heard any religion or holy text endorse, such as procuring prostitutes, paying off mistresses and buying multiple aircraft, so Wiles seeking to build some internet media empire in order to rake in even more cash to spread his hate is not at all surprising.
But it does beg the question: Why are churches still tax-exempt? Especially when any charlatan and con man can claim he’s “been touched by God” in order to pull in money to indulge in what can generously be called scandalous behavior.
In 2018, a University of Tampa study found the church tax-exemption amounted to more than $83.5 billion that could have been collected if churches were taxed in the same manner as any other business.
It’s long past time to rethink the tax-exempt status of churches in this nation. While religious leaders have the right to espouse whatever position they hold — even hatred such as that embraced by Wiles and the Westboro Baptist Church — the American taxpayer should not be made to subsidize such evil.