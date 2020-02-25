The Democratic debate stage in Nevada last week seemed to resemble our schoolyard game of tackle the guy with the ball.
In this case, the ball was money.
Every Dem candidate looked to take down Michael Bloomberg for his spending to achieve the nomination for president. That is, when Sanders wasn’t criticizing Buttigieg (the only one on stage who doesn’t have a personal net worth of $1 million or more) for taking campaign donations from millionaires.
While the Democratic National Committee requires candidates to constantly fund-raise as a way to stay in the debates, as well as get on the ballots of the various caucuses and primaries, the candidates seem to want to cry poor to appear to be “of the people.”
Good luck with that.
Meanwhile, closer to home, we’re seeing something similar. Not quite the same as the beating Bloomberg took, but still a bit of wealth envy — or, rather, campaign fund-raising envy.
In the race for the congressional district that represents Graham and Greenlee counties, incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran is far outpacing both his primary challenger and the Republicans seeking to oust him from office.
In the most recent campaign finance filings with the Federal Elections Commission, O’Halleran led all fund-raising in the final quarter of 2019, reporting $1.24 million in contributions, while fellow Democrat Eva Putzova reported $122,969.09.
That’s a big, big difference and one that Putzova regularly points out on Twitter.
“We are falling way behind on our social media fundraising goal. To catch up, we need to raise $500 by Sunday. We’re running the most progressive campaign for Congress in AZ to replace a corporate, conservative Dem backed by DCCC,” she tweeted Feb. 18.
Putzova positions herself as a progressive candidate, akin to Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. O’Halleran has described himself as a moderate, able to work with those on both sides of the aisle.
Putzova appears to be trying to shape our district’s race into the haves vs. the have-nots. It might work — it did for Ocasio-Cortez in her 2018 race, and Sanders certainly has momentum right now that could carry similarly progressive candidates downballot.
But, to quote comedian Rich Vos, here’s the thing . . .
In every election year, Arizona’s First Congressional District is considered a battleground district, in which either a Democrat or a Republican can win. And with Arizona now considered a battleground state for 2020, a primary challenge to an incumbent is probably not the best move if the Dems want to hold the seat.
Which is exactly what two Republican challengers — Tiffany Shedd and Chris Taylor — are hoping for. Sure, both are nowhere near O’Halleran in fourth-quarter fund-raising (Shedd reported $228,651.76 while Taylor reported $28,872.83), but don’t forget about the PACs.
Political Action Committees on both sides are expected to started tossing millions of dollars into this race in the coming months, with the hopes of capturing the seat. And then there’s dark money, too.
Dark money is money funneled through nonprofit organizations that don’t have to disclose the donors. And we’ve already seen the first group pop up. The Copper Courier (unrelated to this paper or the Prescott Daily Courier) is an online “news” outlet that features positive stories about Arizona’s Democratic candidates and policies, while painting Republicans in a negative light. It’s funded by the dark money group Acronym.
So what does that mean for all of us? A great deal of money spent on the local race and, sadly, more than a bit of disinformation, too. After all, what good is being a secret funding group if you don’t use all that cash to spread a lie or two?