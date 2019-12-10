Who knew that in December we’d have to remind people to stay out of running washes?
This has been a weird year in terms of weather . . . although, come to think of it, it’s been a weird two decades. But hey, there’s no such thing as climate change, right kids?
But we digress . . .
We had a relatively dry monsoon season, with less than 1 inch of rain hitting the Gila Valley according to the Arizona Meteorological Network’s weather station at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension test farm. It wasn’t until November that we saw an appreciable amount of moisture — 2.66 inches.
It was in November that Graham County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Thomas Rescue were called out to rescue a couple whose vehicle became stuck in mud when they tried to cross a shallow part of the Gila River.
The couple said they were following their GPS — something we locals know is a waste of time in Pima, Fort Thomas and Bylas — which led them to a crossing where there was rushing water. They said they didn’t think the water was too deep, so they tried to cross, eventually getting stuck and requiring rescue.
C’mon people! How many times does it have to be said before the message sinks in — when it’s raining — or just after a rain — and water is running across a roadway, don’t try to cross.
The National Weather Service promotes the “Turn around, don’t drown” message but, apparently not everyone pays attention.
Water in the dip in roads, as the road crosses a wash, can often appear shallow, creating a situation where the driver can find himself in danger.
It takes just six-inches of moving water to reach the bottom of most passenger cars, which can cause stalling or the loss of control. Twelve inches of moving water will float most vehicles, and just two feet of moving water will float away an SUV or pick-up truck.
The 20 years of drought has left the desert landscape thirsty for any moisture, but land that dry can’t absorb water from rain fast enough. Which means even the lightest of showers can create hazardous conditions due to rushing water.
We need the rain but we don’t need people putting themselves in danger because they think the water rushing across the roadway “doesn’t look too bad.” And we certainly don’t need to have our first responders put in danger trying to rescue people who should know better than to try and cross.
When water is rushing across the roadway, either wait until the moving water stops before trying to cross or turn around.