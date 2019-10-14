If you are starting a small business — home based or opening a brick-and-mortar location — and you are working with a business adviser who recommends using social media as your primary marketing tool, immediately walk away from that adviser and never go back.
In the spirit of full disclosure, we’ve been railing against the use of social media as sole advertising platform for some time now. Obviously we, like our friends in local radio, have a vested interest in businesses using multiple platforms, but we truly do rail against social media-only marketing because we want local businesses to succeed.
Facebook is coming under more scrutiny over a policy to allow demonstrably false paid advertising as long as the ads are political in nature.
We are staunch supporters of free speech, but the First Amendment is in place to protect unpopular opinions, not outright lies.
The ads that sparked the debate were from the Trump re-election campaign, claiming that, during his tenure as vice president, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if the country fired a prosecutor investigating a company on which Biden’s son served on the board of directors.
It’s a complete lie, but Facebook officials said political speech must be protected. Another candidate, Elizabeth Warren, took issue with that and placed an ad on Facebook stating that Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg endorsed Trump for president. The ad then acknowledges that statement was a lie, and points out how allowing false advertising damages the political process.
It should be noted that in leaked audio from a Facebook meeting, Zuckerberg calls on his management team to oppose Warren.
“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies . . . if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government . . . But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight,” Zuckerberg is heard saying.
This is on the heels of Facebook paying a $5 billion (that’s right, billion) fine from the Federal Trade Commission over how Facebook handles users’ privacy, a $100 million fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission also over misuse of user data, and is facing a class action lawsuit over allegedly knowing it was giving business users on Facebook improper video viewership metrics as a way to entice businesses to abandon YouTube (a Google company) in favor of Facebook.
In other words, Facebook is fighting a multi-front war over its handling of our data, its role in foreign attacks on our democracy, and the information and services offered to small business owners.
Right now it has the money to fend off the fines (Facebook recorded $56 billion in revenue for 2018), but Zuckerberg is correct that a Warren (or Sanders) presidency would likely see the social media colossus in a battle for its very survival.
So, small business owner, is that really where you want to concentrate all your marketing? A platform accused of being willing to damage your business as a way to force you to spend more and more? A platform that appears to be actively putting dollars ahead of patriotism? A platform in which no one can tell truth from fiction?
Yes, social media should be part of a smart marketing strategy. We use Facebook, too, as well as Twitter, and are exploring Pinterest. But we also use radio, digital and, obviously, print.
Businesses that not only survive but excel have a comprehensive marketing strategy using multiple platforms. Businesses that rely solely on Facebook tend to disappear and, based on the increased scrutiny Facebook is under, Facebook itself might be ready to become the next MySpace.