If you’re reading this on Friday, happy Black Friday!
Wait. If this is Black Friday, you’re not reading this. You’re running around in Phoenix or Tucson, trying to navigate your way through ridiculously sized crowds at big box retailers, trying to get that “special” holiday gift for 20 percent off (even though the store only received five and sold out before the doors opened because the temporary holiday staff scooped them all up).
Hopefully that’s not you for two reasons:
First, fighting Black Friday crowds is never good for one’s health. Chances are you’re going to be brushed up against by someone with a cold or the flu, and who wants to deal with that over the holidays? Plus the stress of dealing with crowds willing to cut you for a Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Jet Command Center is not good for anyone’s mental health.
Second, and most important, is you’re taking money out of this community and putting it in another, wealthier city. The sales tax you’re paying on that Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera and One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for Aunt Gloria is going to pave Van Buren Street in Phoenix, not Safford’s 14th Avenue, which has so many sealed cracks it feels like you’re riding on the Arizona Eastern Railway tracks.
How about this instead? How about you forgo traveling to Phoenix or Tucson on Friday and instead do your shopping in Graham or Greenlee on Saturday.Saturday is Shop Small Saturday, when holiday buyers are encouraged to shop at home, at locally owned stores.
Yes, we understand it’s another wacky-named day over the coming week — Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, Wash the Dog Wednesday, File the Quarterly Taxes Thursday . . . you get the idea. But just because it’s got a goofy name doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give the concept a try.
Shopping local keeps tax money in the community for things like those roads (seriously, 14th needs some love stat! And Relation is starting to feel like 14th . . . just sayin’.), but it’s more than roads. Taxes pay for police and fire service, teachers and schools, and parks.
The money you spend locally also keeps your family, friends and neighbors employed at those local stores, and they turn their salaries into spending on rent and food, which employs other people and generates additional sales tax for roads, schools and cops, who pay the house note and buy new shoes because the kids already outgrew the shoes purchased at the beginning of the school year . . . you get the idea.
Also, staying to shop locally means you’ll likely stop to get something to eat here (who wants to cook after a hard morning of cruising for discounts?). And those restaurants also employ locals, thus repeating the cycle.
We’re not saying you should never head to Maricopa or Pima counties for some shopping — there are some things we just don’t have here, and it’s better to buy in Tucson or Phoenix than online with Amazon because shopping in Tucson and Phoenix keeps some money in Arizona.
But if you have the choice between fighting rude, grumpy people literally trampling each other for one of those three 40-percent-off TVs or enjoying a relaxing Saturday, catching up with your friends while you shop at local stores, it’s a no-brainer.
Stay home and Shop Small Saturday.