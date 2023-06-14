You’ve probably heard by now the Arizona House of Representatives voted 30-28 on Tuesday to censure Tucson Democrat Stephanie Stahl Hamilton for hiding the Bibles in the House lounge earlier this year.
That happened after Republican lawmakers made a run at getting Stahl Hamilton tossed from the Legislature altogether.
That’s a tricky thing when talking about matters of faith — that is, finding a punishment that fits the crime — because the perceived magnitude of the crime is directly tied to personal beliefs as opposed to any objective criteria. Had Stahl Hamilton been stashing copies of, say, Danielle Steel novels under seat cushions, there might have been some bafflement, but the world would have kept spinning. However, some faithful ascribe to pages and ink the same power as their contents, so the medium becomes the message, and the significance of bound paper becomes indistinguishable from an actual psalm.
Stahl Hamilton reportedly has a masters degree in divinity from Princeton and is an ordained Presbyterian minister, so she should have known better. Even if she has a point regarding separation of church and state, there was no way she was going to put it across by poking the bear. Even if you don’t share another person’s faith, it’s a mistake to open a conversation by diminishing it.
I’d wager Stahl Hamilton wouldn’t have dared pull the same stunt with the Quran. Her behavior not only was smug and deliberately provocative, but also childish and short-sighted. One would hope the voters of the 21st District could do better.
Nevertheless, let’s be honest, not all of the 27 Republicans who voted to expel Stahl Hamilton were motivated by moral outrage. Most of this time-sucking drama was played out simply for the sake of provoking ire among voters and maneuvering for the next election. There was no way Republicans were going to get 75 percent of House legislators to boot Stahl Hamilton, and they knew it. It was always about keeping up appearances.
One Republican who didn’t jump on the bandwagon was Rep. David Cook from Globe. His comments, as reported by Capital Media Services’ Howard Fischer, reflected someone capable of setting aside partisan politics and putting the issue in perspective.
"Everyone in this room, every family member I know, everyone has made a poor decision at one time," he said. “I think this is overkill for a bad-chosen prank.”
Cook has a couple of well-publicized missteps of his own on his ledger, including a 2018 DUI arrest in which he reportedly became belligerent and threatening toward the state trooper. He eventually agreed to a plea deal in which he received one day in jail, a fine, probation stipulating he couldn’t indulge in excessive drinking for five years, and completion of drug and alcohol counseling.
It could have been — and probably should have been — worse, given Cook’s blood alcohol content reportedly was nearly twice the legal limit at the time of his arrest. Nevertheless, the experience appears to have had some educational value, to the extent he was the sole Republican to oppose even censuring Stahl Hamilton on Tuesday.
"I do not like public shaming," he said. "I don't like it in schools, I don't like it in churches, and I darned sure don't like it as it's being used here as a weapon."
I have nothing more to add to Cook’s thoughts other than, Amen.