You’ve probably heard by now the Arizona House of Representatives voted 30-28 on Tuesday to censure Tucson Democrat Stephanie Stahl Hamilton for hiding the Bibles in the House lounge earlier this year.

That happened after Republican lawmakers made a run at getting Stahl Hamilton tossed from the Legislature altogether.

