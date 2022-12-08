tom bodus

If you work in a newsroom of any size long enough, eventually you’ll find yourself on countless email lists of public relations and marketing agencies looking to get even the most casual of media mentions for their clients.

A lot of these will be releases promoting a new product, business, book or service. My inbox also gets bombed with highly partisan political commentary on trending stories in the headlines. A certain ex-president manages as many as a half-dozen of these every day. For some reason, I also receive regular updates on the activities and whereabouts of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, which is interesting because it’s never so clear exactly what his wife is doing.

