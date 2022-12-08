If you work in a newsroom of any size long enough, eventually you’ll find yourself on countless email lists of public relations and marketing agencies looking to get even the most casual of media mentions for their clients.
A lot of these will be releases promoting a new product, business, book or service. My inbox also gets bombed with highly partisan political commentary on trending stories in the headlines. A certain ex-president manages as many as a half-dozen of these every day. For some reason, I also receive regular updates on the activities and whereabouts of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, which is interesting because it’s never so clear exactly what his wife is doing.
We also get an abundance of best-of and top 10 lists offered as free content in exchange for a source credit and a live link on our website. Often these lists have nothing to do with the business that allegedly compiled them. For instance, a lawn care company claims to have identified the “most festive” and “least festive” cities in America this year.
I don’t know exactly how one goes about measuring such things. All I know is Christmas, Michigan, wasn’t on the “most festive” list, so I dismissed the entire report out of hand.
I also received a list from a sports betting site this week that ranked “The Most Popular Christmas Movies in Arizona” based on Google Trends data.
I have to wonder about the accuracy of the data, or perhaps the interpretation of them, when the No. 1 film on the list is the 2004 adaptation of author Chris Van Allsburg’s classic children’s book “The Polar Express.” The film wasn’t a particularly big hit upon release, and it met with middling critical response. That’s not to say appreciation for it couldn’t have grown over the years — that’s basically what happened with “It’s a Wonderful Life” — but the fact it topped a top 5 list on which Jimmy Stewart’s beloved holiday staple didn’t even appear strikes me as suspicious.
At the very least, I’d like to demand a recount. Why not? Everybody else seems to be doing it.
No. 4 on the list is the one that has become my own personal favorite in recent years: “Elf.” Although the story trots out a couple of familiar tropes — fish-out-of-water meets the scoundrel in need of redemption — Will Ferrell’s earnest portrayal of a 6-foot-3 man-child raised by Christmas elves makes me chuckle every time I see it. (“The yellow ones don’t stop!”) What’s more, the pay-off never fails to charm me.
As for the other four films in my personal top 5, they are:
2. “A Christmas Carol” — Of course, this one’s been done countless times, and many times well. In this case, I’m talking about the 1984 made-for-television adaptation starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. What I’ve always appreciated about this version is that Scott plays Scrooge as a nuanced, fully developed character, rather than just a mean old man. Excellent supporting performances, wonderful period detail and a strong script ensure Scott’s performance isn’t wasted.
3. “It’s a Wonderful Life” — This one has slipped a couple of spots for me, not because I don’t still love it, but because I’ve seen it so many times it’s almost committed to memory. Nevertheless, Jimmy Stewart’s portrayal of a good man in despair who is shown his value still packs an emotional punch. Possibly the only thing that drags it down a bit in my book is Lionel Barrymore’s Mr. Potter. The film’s villain never comes across as more than a plot device — the factory-made mean old man (or devil) who exists only to squash George Bailey’s soul.
4. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — I’ll admit this one lacks the emotional heft of many of the other films in the pool of alternatives. Nevertheless, Chevy Chase was born to play Clark Griswold, especially Clark Griswold planning a family Christmas celebration. Having grown up in the suburbs myself during the 1970s, I’m deeply familiar with the inspirations behind most of the best gags: plans gone awry, bickering relatives, cats in Christmas trees and extravagant exterior illumination.
5. “The Ref” — This one’s a bit of an outlier in that it’s not going to appeal to everyone and it’s definitely not for kids. It’s dark and profane, but it’s also very funny. Denis Leary plays a desperate criminal who takes a couple hostage only to find himself enlisted as an unwitting marriage counselor. It all comes to a happy ending, but for much of the proceedings Leary’s exasperated, acid-tongued kidnapper is the most likable person in the room. Think O’Henry’s “The Ransom of the Red Chief,” only for grown-ups.
So those are my holiday film picks; now feel free to share your own. You may email them to me at tom@eacourier.com. Don’t forget to tell why you love them. If you include your contact information and even a photo of yourself, your response may appear in a coming edition of the Eastern Arizona Courier or the Copper Era.