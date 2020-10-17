With all the police security, secret service agents, COVID safety precautions, plexiglass barriers and other unseen preparations, how was it possible a common house fly was capable of slipping into the vice-presidential debate telecast on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7?
Even more alarming, the pesky insect was able to torment the two candidates whenever it felt like it.
Uncertain if the fly was a Democrat or Republican. Probably a Russian.
Anyway, the incident got me to thinking that if an ordinary little winged critter could figure out how to enter a highly secured building and buzz around the heads of two prominent individuals, then what are the chances the invisible coronavirus could do the same thing?
I would guess about 100 percent.
Which sort of illustrates the fallacy of face masks, face shields, gloves, head wraps, hand sanitizers, antibacterial sprays, and any other virus devices the experts are always insisting we use to protect ourselves. As if, somehow, without the assistance of these accessories our very existence would be in peril.
Yet, when I’m out and about, I don’t see sidewalks littered with mask-less corpses. I haven’t been in a single store where I had to stepover a deceased COVID infected shopper. Nor am I aware of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene of multiple coronavirus victims.
Frankly, I’m not sure I’ve ever met a COVID casualty. I know they exist because county health officials inform us there has been 26 of them. They also tell us every one of them had preexisting medical conditions prior to contacting the COVID virus.
However, I do know several folks who have cancer, heart issues, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, obesity, kidney problems and a multitude of other health concerns.
Drive by any local medical facility and hospital and you will see the parking lots are full. I don’t believe they are all COVID patients seeking a diagnosis or prescription. Actually, I would surmise less than one-half of one percent might have a serious COVID infection.
National and local COVID fatality statistics illustrate this. They also point to the fact that many citizens have allowed themselves to live a less than healthy lifestyle. As a result, a weakened body and immune system is more susceptible to diseases.
Unfortunately, in our quest to contain an influenza-like contagion, we’ve permitted ourselves to be convinced that only through the implementation of social and economic lockdowns, restrictive government mandates and wearing the all-important facemask will ultimately — someday — deliver us from the COVID plague.
Good luck with that strategy. It couldn’t even stop a fly!
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.