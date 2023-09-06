Carl Golden

When America went to sleep on the night of Aug. 23 following the Republican presidential candidates’ debate, the Real Clear Politics polling averages put former president Donald Trump at 55 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 14 and the rest of the field between less than 1 percent to seven percent.

When the sun rose the following morning, Trump was on his way to the Fulton County, Ga., jail to surrender, be fingerprinted and sit for a mugshot in response to a 41-count indictment alleging criminal racketeering conduct to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Mug Shot

