Carl Golden

While the field of participants in the first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee is essentially settled, the run up to the event is overshadowed by who might ditch it altogether and turn it into a meaningless gathering.

It is yet another instance of the long shadow cast by former president Donald Trump — the runaway leader in polling — who stands astride the political landscape sucking up the oxygen and blotting out the sun his competition desperately needs to remain viable.

