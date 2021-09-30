On Thursday morning, I received an email from the Town of Pima informing me that when former Town Manager Sean Lewis resigned he took with him four months' salary and benefits.
Lewis was making $105,000 a year and getting close to $40,000 in benefits annually, so his severance package came to roughly $48,000.
Why am I writing about this two months after Lewis resigned?
Well, because I think the taxpayers of Pima have a right to know where their tax dollars go.
Moreover, I think they also have a right to know Lewis and Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher fought me tooth and nail over releasing the information.
Lewis asked Fletcher and the council to keep his resignation letter — in which he asked for the severance package — confidential. When asked why, Lewis said it was a deeply personal letter.
After filing an Open Records Request on Aug. 11, the letter was released to me Aug. 16.
It turns out, parts of the letter were deeply personal. Other parts were not.
In it, Lewis thanked Fletcher and the council for the support he received over the years. He also wrote, "The citizens of Pima are the best the world has to offer. They deserve better that what myself and, at times, the Council has given them. For that reason, I feel it is in the best interest of the citizens that I step down."
Details of the severance package were redacted.
Emails asking for those details and for a legal justification for them to be withheld were ignored.
After Lewis' last day on Aug. 19, I called the mayor again, politely inquiring as to the details. I explained to him I thought the residents of Pima had a right to know, particularly since Lewis left as the result of an audit revealing he had failed to adequately document expenditures he'd made on the town's behalf and used town credit cards for personal reasons. He later paid the town back.
The mayor, equally polite, told me A) He and the Town Council were ready to move on and, B) It was a small amount. When informed I'd likely get attorneys involved, he encouraged me to do so.
Our attorney, Daniel Barr of the First Amendment Coalition is a very busy man. He faxed the Town of Pima a letter on Tuesday on my behalf asking for all documents pertaining to the severance package. In closing, Barr wrote, "Your failure to do so will be considered a denial of our clients’ public records request, and we shall then take whatever action we deem appropriate, including filing a special action in Superior Court, to protect our clients’ rights. Should our clients substantially prevail in a special action, they shall be entitled to their reasonable fees and costs."
I received Lewis' unredacted resignation letter the next day.
In the letter, Lewis wrote: "I am asking for four months severance of pay and benefits. I believe this is in line with what we have done in the past and reflective of my overall work performance."
After pointing out I have no idea what Lewis' annual salary and benefits looked like and therefore had no idea how much money we were talking about, I received the numbers Thursday morning.
Am I taking pleasure in bringing up, again, the circumstances of Lewis' departure? No. I always found Lewis to be a nice man, a straight shooter and an accommodating public official. In fact, I was surprised and pleased when he once took my call while literally digging a ditch to solve a sewage issue for the town.
Do I think the $48,000 is an outrageous amount? It doesn't matter what I think. What matters is what the residents of Pima think.
But they would never know what Lewis walked away with had the Courier and the First Amendment Coalition not fought for them.
I would argue that even if it had been $1, the information was worth fighting for.
In fact, it might be more important now than when I asked for it in August, given the fact the FBI is now investigating the Town of Pima for reasons no one is talking about.