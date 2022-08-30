Peter Funt

It wasn’t exactly breaking news back in June, but it did stir interest among journalists when CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, conceded, “Something I have heard from both people inside and outside the organization is complaints we overuse the ‘Breaking News’ banner.” The term, he told his staff, “has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience.”

Three months later CNN appears to have made modest progress in cutting back, but its three main broadcast competitors have gone dramatically in the other direction. Picking a recent Tuesday evening at random, I found that ABC’s “World News Tonight” had the phrase on-screen for more than five minutes in its scheduled 21-minute newscast; “The CBS Evening News” used it for over six minutes, and NBC’s “Nightly News” logged a ridiculous 10 minutes and 45 seconds.

