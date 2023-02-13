Newspapers have come a long way since the first publication of the Boston News-Letter on April 24, 1704, almost 319 years ago. One thing has remained constant however — they perform an essential role in the preservation of democracy. This is precisely why the framers of the U.S. Constitution included freedom of the press in the First Amendment.
Printed public notices are a service that newspapers provide to help insure government transparency. Nevertheless, almost every year newspapers have to confront legislation drafted by some state lawmakers who want to eliminate the requirement for cities and towns in Arizona to post these notices in publications. This year is no different: Proposed Arizona Senate bills SB1006 & SB1370 would give communities the ability to post only on their website.
These lawmakers cite such things as declining print readership, cost savings, that the requirements are tantamount to a government subsidy, and that no one reads public notices.
Public Notices cover a host of government activities, ranging from local millage rates and zoning changes to delinquent taxes and school-board decisions. They can herald an important hearing by elected officials on matters crucial to everyday lives. The notices are, in fact, a form of basic constitutional due process protecting the rights of citizens and their property in a functioning democracy.
Today’s newspapers post these notices not only in their print editions but also online and on the Arizona Newspapers Association website that aggregates all Arizona notices (arizonapublicnotices.com). This site is easily searchable and free. Users can set up alerts for their interests and locations. Additionally, the aggregated site continues to be modernized and upgraded to serve Arizona’s state government, as well as its towns, municipalities, businesses and taxpayers.
Just last year, I learned about my city’s bid to eliminate alley trash in our community from reading a public notice. This topic has come up numerous times, and we are able to rally support to keep our trash service as is. I don’t read the city website every day and if that was the only place the notice was placed, I would have missed it. I ask you: If notices are not in a findable place is the notice valid?
Community newspapers are not going away. In fact most are experiencing actual increases in readership, especially with digital engagement. The industry is evolving to meet the changing needs of a modern society. No other industry has a wider audience reach.
As for the charge that the notices are a subsidy, it is true newspapers derive some revenue from them, but calling it a subsidy ignores the fact that newspapers perform a valuable service just like any other government vendor. Nevertheless, let’s be clear: This issue is not only about revenue; it’s about an independent publisher helping to ensure government transparency and honesty.
So what about cost savings? Most cities and towns spend less than 1/10 of 1 percent of their budget on public notices. If these measures are successful, there will be other types costs incurred that will negate some of those perceived savings such as paying someone to actually manage public notice postings on websites, the potential legal liability carried by municipalities in the event that notices are not posted properly, and having to educate the public about how and where to find these notices.
Public notices belong in a public forum — newspapers — where citizens are most likely to see them. Public notices should remain in newspapers, not placed on hundreds of different government websites with the hope that people will find them.
Call your city officials and urge them not to support this or any similar legislation that would be detrimental to the public’s right to know.
Lisa Simpson is the executive director of the Arizona Newspapers Association since 2021. She is focused on helping the newspapers industry innovate, remain a vital part of democracy and stay a trusted source of information for future generations. Over the last 20+ years, she has held positions with many of the newspapers in the valley including Arizona Capitol Times, the Arizona Republic, the East Valley Tribune and La Voz Publishing.