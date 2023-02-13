Lisa Simpson

Newspapers have come a long way since the first publication of the Boston News-Letter on April 24, 1704, almost 319 years ago. One thing has remained constant however — they perform an essential role in the preservation of democracy. This is precisely why the framers of the U.S. Constitution included freedom of the press in the First Amendment.

Printed public notices are a service that newspapers provide to help insure government transparency. Nevertheless, almost every year newspapers have to confront legislation drafted by some state lawmakers who want to eliminate the requirement for cities and towns in Arizona to post these notices in publications. This year is no different: Proposed Arizona Senate bills SB1006 & SB1370 would give communities the ability to post only on their website.

Tags

Load comments