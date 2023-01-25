Cathi Herrod

The homeless women who call Maggie’s Place for help are usually about 22 weeks pregnant, alone, and with no way to care for themselves or their unborn babies. Most have either been abused, trafficked, or addicted to drugs.

More than 70 pregnant, homeless women call Maggie’s Place each week, desperate for help. With just 26 beds available, the maternity home is forced to turn away many endangered women.

