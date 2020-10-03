About 15 years ago, Mary Lou and I built our dream home 15 miles down Klondike Road from Highway 70. And this meant that, briefly, Donald Trump and I were both in the business of hiring building contractors.
On my part, I hired a contractor to pour the slab for the house and another to build the roof. Both men did outstanding work, were most pleasant to deal with and remain friends.
What specific responsibilities did Donald Trump and I share with our respective contractors? First, we negotiated with each contractor and joined them in signing contracts identifying what each contractor was to do, how much we’d pay for their efforts, and, once work began, watching to ensure our contractors did what the contracts called for, and we’d pay the agreed upon amount when each contractor finished and their efforts satisfied the contract’s terms. But if things weren’t right, the contractors would do what was needed to correct them. And then Mr Trump and I would prepare checks to our respective contractors in the agreed upon amounts.
Setting Mr Trump aside for the moment, what do you think would happen if, at the project’s end, I hadn’t sent a check, or the check was less than the agreed upon amount?
You’d probably expect that, first, I’d get a call declaring “I think you forgot to send me a check” or, if I’d sent a partial payment, “the amount wasn’t right”. And then if I didn’t set things right financially, more urgings and finally a letter from a lawyer threatening to haul me before a judge. I’d know that if I continued delaying, I’d wind up in bigger trouble. What kind of trouble? I might be ordered to cover the contractors’ legal bills since they’d not have appeared had I fulfilled my contractual responsibilities.
I’d also be especially bothered because people who get cheated complain to family and friends which, of course, is their right. They do this because it helps them dissipate the negative emotions I’d have caused them.
If they did talk to others, and when I made my daily trip to Ace Hardware, I’d know that people there might look at me thinking “There’s the guy who cheats by not paying what he owes, the one who doesn’t make good on his word despite the fact that he knows both his obligations and that what he’s doing is wrong.”
Because I’m not a mind reader, I’d not know exactly what the people I saw were thinking. I can, however, imagine how uncomfortable it is to be the object of unflattering speculation. Especially if the people are folks I know. I’d be truly embarrassed.
Finally, I’d also know it would be harder (for example) to get a plumber out to clear a clogged drain—something common, uncomplicated, and now a source of potential concern to me. Why? Because any plumber who heard what I’d done might not want to deal with me.
According to USA Today (Steve Reilly, June 6, 2016) and The Hill (Tina Nguyen, 6/10/16), Mr. Trump isn’t bothered by being thought ill of, and, indeed his daughter, Ivanka, and the former Trump Plaza president, Jack O’Connell, say he embraces such things. They both report that stiffing people is part of his business model. Being niggardly, apparently, is more important to Mr. Trump than maintaining good relationships with business associates.
How often does President Trump do these things? USA Today and The Hill report that he’s been sued 3,500 times by contractors’ and employees’ seeking monies he owed them. Certainly, some didn’t do acceptable jobs (and they were required to set things right, I’m sure) and others took too long. But 3,500 lawsuits? Trump either doesn’t pay contractual obligations in a timely manner or he holds the world’s record for choosing contractors who make unrepaired mistakes or take too long.
In other words, President Trump’s signature on a contract isn’t a commitment to pay should other contractual requirements be met. Rather, it is only a promise to think about paying based on his predispositions when the invoice shows up (e.g., in one case, he’s reported to have told a contractor that the partial payment he’d sent out “was already enough.”) And if that’s inconvenient or otherwise hurtful to the contractor, well, so be it. After all, the contractor can always file the 3,501st suit.
In another case, he refused to pay waiters at Mar-a-Lago resort overtime after working a 10-day-long event. What is particularly bothersome to me is that a number of individual waiters were owed $800 apiece. My question here is to whom is this money more important, the waiters and their families? Or Mr. Trump and his? Wikipedia by the way, reports that Mr. Trump received $413,000,000 from his father (Google the wealth of Donald Trump).
I thought you might be interested in this in the days ahead.
Hank Slotnick lives in Pima.