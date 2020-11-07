Seems Hunter Biden’s laptop computers are showing up in multiple locations. At least two have been reviewed by the FBI.
One was left unclaimed in a computer repair store, and another was seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) while it was serving a search warrant at the office of psychiatrist Keith Ablow in Massachusetts.
According to reports, since Hunter was not directly implicated in the warrant, his computer was later turned over to his lawyer. No reason was given why the computer was in Ablow’s office.
If an FBI investigation continues looking into Hunter’s unusual money raising schemes, I’m sure we’ll eventually find out why the second laptop was where it was.
How many more Hunter’s computers are out there is not presently known, or why he continues to leave them in various locations.
Perhaps drug addiction dulled the senses. He has a documented history of cocaine abuse, dating back to his 2013 discharge from the U.S Navy.
Snopes, a “fact checking” organization, reports Hunter was “commissioned by the Navy Reserve in 2012 when he was 42 years old, requiring a waiver because of his age.” In essence, Hunter became a junior-grade Navy officer about twenty years after most college graduates received the same commission. Obviously, a short-lived career. At the time, his dad was Vice President of the United States.
My previous story “Joe’s Family Issues,” Courier, Oct. 28, 2020, discussed some of Biden’s involvement in the Ukraine and Russia and how large sums of unreported money are suspected of being associated with some of these dealings.
Afterall, it’s not like Hunter voluntarily reported the funds on his annual tax return as a business deduction. IRS is probably looking into these infractions.
I was recently reminded by one reader that the use of the words “assuming,” “if,” “is believed to,” and “seems to be valid” was inappropriate and doing so was implying “supposition of guilt.”
Actually, until an investigation is completed, and a final opinion rendered, these words and phrases are totally appropriate. “If” sufficient evidence “is believed to” exist, “assuming” it is predicated upon “valid” facts, then a prosecutor can forward the case to a grand jury to determine “if” it should proceed to trial.
For instance, I cannot say with absolute certainty that Hunter and Joe Biden have been engaged in international nefarious activities or implicated in some kind of money laundering intrigue. Nor, do I make-up these stories.
I simply report and opine upon information available via television, radio, newspaper and internet.
Unless certain mainstream media organizations deliberately refuse to report a story, or social network provider’s censor and remove an opinion or published news article — as they sometimes do — then anyone can “fact check” whatever they wish.
One of the purposes of criminal and civil investigations is to determine facts from non-facts. It’s also the objective of news reporters to distinguish facts and available evidence from opinion, rumor, unconfirmed reports or hearsay. That’s why there is usually an editorial and opinion section in newspapers, apart from the news pages.
The basic premise of our First Amendment is the freedom of the press and speech to report and publish what our government officials are doing at any particular time, and if they are complying with the laws and regulations prescribed — aka the Constitution. Sort of the public’s check on what is going on in local, state and national politics. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have any idea, other than what we’re told by government news releases, political organizations or a biased media.
So, when a former vice president’s son is suspected of doing things that appear irregular and absent- mindedly leaves possible incriminating evidence in unusual places, then it becomes the duty of the press to reveal these circumstances and let the people decide their own opinions. Especially, if the suspect is the son of a presidential candidate who may have also been involved in or aware of these alleged wrongdoings.
Likewise, I have the freedom to put my particular “spin” on an issue, as does anyone else. If folks agree, fine. If not, that’s okay, too. They can read the story or skip to another article. They also have the prerogative to express their own written opinion. Either way, we both have the option of choosing what we prefer.
It’s when we don’t have this right that things begin to go awry. Freedom of speech and press can be very unnerving at times. It can also be a precious commodity not very many societies have enjoyed throughout history.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford