I’ve heard Christians say, “I’m not taking the COVID vaccine. I’m in God’s hands.” Benjamin Franklin in the eighteenth century reminded citizens that “God helps those who help themselves”. Getting vaccinated is helping yourself.
Amid a surge in coronavirus variants, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints issued a strong call recently to its members to wear masks “in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible” and to “be vaccinated.”
Tucson Bishop Edward Weisenburger has directed his clergy not to grant religious exemptions to community members seeking them for COVID-19 vaccination mandates or mask requirements. In a letter to priests, Weisenburger notes while vaccinations are a matter of individual decision, the moral good of the community takes precedence over personal preferences.
Benjamin Franklin also wisely said “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Certainly a minute at County Health to get a vaccine shot is the ounce of prevention that could save a person from sickness, or days in the hospital, or death.
Ninety percent of the hundred thousand COVID deaths that are predicted by December will be unvaccinated people. They may be the ones dying, but all of America is trapped in a pandemic that won’t end unless a larger percentage of Americans get vaccinated.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
I just read an article about preachers being afraid to bring up COVID vaccines because they didn’t want divisiveness in their congregations.
The misinformation and conspiracy theories that fill the minds of people about covid may be Satan’s work. Christians are very susceptible to Satan’s influence since Satan is always working against God. It’s an explanation.
I sure wish Benjamin Franklin was with us today. We could use some wisdom in our country.