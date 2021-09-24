Forget Roswell and Area 51. It’s in the open now. Space ships are visiting earth. Military pilots have shown us the videos. These aliens haven’t communicated openly, but they have been at work for five years. Sixty-three percent of Republicans or Republican-leaning voters are victims of mind-control by extraterrestrials! (That’s how many still think Biden wasn’t legitimately elected President.)
Most Americans are in complete disbelief of things that are being said by Republican Senators, Republican state legislators, our governor, Tucker Carson, etc. We scratch our heads when we read about Ninjas recounting certified ballots for five months.
Aliens have been eyeing earth since the days of Stonehenge, the Easter Island monoliths, the gigantic earth drawings, and the pyramids. The aliens are excited that the planet is rapidly losing the ability to sustain life. They want to squash any talk of turning around climate change. Strangely, a planet earth with violent weather and rising ocean levels is the earth they want. They just need to continue controlling the minds of 63% of Republicans until the most powerful country in the world is too weak and divided country to unite the world and turn back climate change.
Why Republicans? Most openly deny climate change even after their homes are blown away. These are the aliens’ perfect targets. They are easily controlled. It is possible that some Republicans have been beamed up, but most were just subjected to misinformation and lies through social media and Fox News and the Giant Orange. Messages include anything that fits with the person’s fears or biases.
If you see a Trump sign in a yard, watch out! This house has at least one resident who may be in direct contact with an alien. Pass this on. Facebook is a good place to start.