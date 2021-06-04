I am writing in firm opposition to the Nature Sweet/Bayacan proposal to grow marijuana at the above cited location. First, please allow me to explain my opposition to the project based on 35 years in Arizona law enforcement, much of that time spent in undercover narcotics and interdiction of smuggling operations via aircraft. I have seen and worked with the disaster to the lives of those involved with marijuana and other drugs.
Secondly, I am not a business man so I don’t understand how this project can possibly work. Nature Sweet Bonita is on the verge of collapse according to Mr. Ambelang, "If I don’t get the sale of site six to Bayacan, I’m closing the plant and leaving Bonita." This is where my lack of understanding begins. Why would Bayacan buy site six when they can simply wait until Nature Sweet closes to buy the entire plant out of bankruptcy, with which the primary operator of Bayacan is fully aware, having run Eurofresh, Nature Sweet’s predecessor, into bankruptcy and watching it sell to Nature Sweet?
Who would do that? A failed business man buying up the company, or part of it, which he drove into bankruptcy in the first place at what ever price Nature Sweet sets, rather than waiting awhile for the price to fall to nothing. He has to remodel it anyway, so why not wait to get the site at a bargain price rather than waste an arm load of operational dollars to buy it at full price?
Attendees at one of the Nature Sweet meetings, were asked by NatureSweet to sign and deliver prepared letters supporting the project. However; the letters weren’t asking to support the rezoning of site six. The letters state, “I am writing to you to express my support of the necessary zoning approvals to allow cannabis cultivation to occur at the Bonita-area greenhouses currently owned and operated by NatureSweet.” That appears to me to mean all the greenhouses. Very different from what we were told of the project.
To be clear, this writing is in absolute opposition to the project or the zoning changes.
Looking into my suspicious mind, I am curious who stands to lose the most money with the legal growing of marijuana in the United States? Could it be the drug cartels south of us? How many news stories have you seen where a drug cartel just shrugged its shoulders at the loss of billions of dollars and said, say la vie! I don’t remember those stories. I remember the mass graves, heads left on fences, Mexican federal judges and police chiefs being murdered. Will that happen here? I don’t know. But with billions of dollars at their disposal, and billions more at stake, why not take over the legal marijuana industry and run it for fun and profit right here. They wouldn’t have to worry about transportation, smuggling, mules, drug rings, etc., etc., etc. The only thing I see that would give them problems would be a hostile take over by a rival cartel or faction. Then what would we have in our community? Having a “That won't happen here” mentality, flies in the face of history.
Our federal government has shown a monumental reticence to doing anything to stop the invasion of the United States by our neighbors to the south, and I don’t see that changing. As a matter of fact I envision a complete lack of consequences for violating our borders.
Also, I wish to make this point clear. I am NOT suggesting that any person connected to this project either as a principal or employee is in anyway connected to or part of a drug cartel. What I am suggesting is that if we do not remain vigilant and diligent; ask all of the questions necessary and allowable to protect our culture, community and county, we may well end up with unintended consequences relative to short sighted decisions reach by emotion rather than due diligence.
Some of the folks at the meetings I have attended seem to be motivated by promised high paying jobs. EuroFresh made promises before and didn't follow through on them. Why would they change? High paying jobs with benefits, but at what cost? These are good, hard working people and they should have good jobs with benefits but I am afraid of the drug trade, drug industry, drug culture and drug money. What will it cost our culture, our community and our county and our children to have more and more marijuana grown here. Personally, I think it is a price too high.
Nature Sweet has already shown that it is a failure! So, let it die and move on. Why damage existing business that are thriving (horse farm in Graham County and vegetable farm in Cochise County) for the “promised” big jobs and salaries by a wannabe drug farmer? How do the Boards of Supervisors of both counties pick the winners and losers in this issue? For me the answer is easy: Established families and existing businesses are winner; poor business managers and marijuana are losers.
Joe Chapin,
Bonita: the other side of the mountain, but still in Graham County