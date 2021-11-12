Marijuana is a hallucinogenic drug. That means mind altering to those who indulge. From there, they can cause bodily injury to others around them, depending on what activity those that are using the drug are engaged in.
According to the article on the front page of the Nov. 6, 2021 Courier newspaper, the only thing that concerns the Courier or the people of Graham County is the money lost to those with jobs producing the marijuana and the revenue lost for the county by not producing marijuana.
Our society spent 50 years educating people as to the harmfulness of smoking or chewing tobacco. Can’t we learn from the past?
Alcohol is also a mind-altering drug that is so entrenched in our society that there is no way to put an end to the devastating effects it has on our society and the communities across the nation.
Bayacan with the influence of their money have the Courier and 2 out of 3 Board of Supervisors turning a blind eye to the harmful effects of marijuana and mind-altering drugs on this community and the United States. They want to do this in spite of the fact that Graham County voted against legalizing marijuana.
Come on Graham County, wise up and tell Bayacan to take their business to Texas or better than that, totally out of the USA.
Last Saturday’s (11/6/21) Courier’s article did not mention at all the harmful effects of marijuana.
Why cause more problems for law enforcement and drug rehabilitation? The cost of which cost will probably be more than the revenue derived from producing marijuana.