Once again we Americans find ourselves standing in the breech in defense of our history, heritage, traditions, and cultural inheritance. The forces at work in today’s society are determined to undermine our nation’s standing and in so doing, condemn us and our off-spring to a future certain to be bereft of strength, character, and morality. The following is in direct response to the October 12th editorial in the Eastern Arizona Courier titled, “Let Our Confederate Veterans Rest in Peace,” by Paula Price; a libelous, cheap, and sophomoric admonishment leveled against both the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization and the Graham County fair parade committee.
We seek not to lower ourselves to such debate in a piece as brief as this; that is to counter every fabrication spewed by Price. To suggest that we (the Sons of Confederate Veterans) “relive the Civil War” is farcical on its face. To further suggest the parade entry “magnified white supremacy associated with this group” is defamation and very closely sketches the outline of a lawsuit. Price’s surface level criticism is handily rebutted by even a lay person of history. For example, migration north was not limited to blacks. Many whites moved north as well; an economic reality of the first half of the twentieth century. And despite the “six million” statistic Price quotes, wherever she plucked that figure from, the reality was the black population of the south still exceeded that of the north in spite of black codes. Moreover, blacks do not face “prejudice wherever they moved like they still do today.” Such a broad condemnation of America then and now is despicable and a lie.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans, like all other American veterans organizations, seeks to memorialize the sacrifice of the fallen for posterity — remembering the bravery, defending the honor, and protecting the memory of our veterans. That is a noble occupation. Our connection to our veterans, as well as our history, is what those aligned with the thoughts and beliefs of Price seek to break. American Marxists wish to separate us from our history so they may “remake” our country in the mold of an un-American ideology. Evidence in support of this assertion abounds today. They have moved from Confederate icons and now seek to destroy the likes of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and even attack Martin Luther King Jr. It is evident in every contrarian attack on our institutions and pervasive throughout our society. Are we to stand idly and watch our ruin?
So we say to Price and any others who degrade, denigrate, and ridicule our ancestors — no, we will not stop commemorating our veterans. It is a nation’s duty to honor their soldiers’ battlefield valor. The recognition of their sacrifice and the impact on their families, friends, and communities is sacred memory.
As is the memory of all our fallen American heroes, both north and south, and among the many wars our nation has so gallantly fought. Indeed the Graham County fair parade committee, holding the line with tradition and Americanism, correctly and thoughtfully accepted the SCV parade entry just as they surely would any other veterans group. We thank them and our community for their continued support and for our shared love of our national history. Should we stop our memorial work and if our brave soldiers of years past could see what we are becoming as a nation, our veterans would not rest in peace as Price pleads for, they would and are likely now, rolling in their graves.
Logan Hawkins, Camp Commander,
SCV Camp 2096