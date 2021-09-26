I have come to the conclusion that the Biden administration is the most demonstrative of all administrations to show the absolute incompetence of the United States government, though they are far from being the only example.
Getting out of Afghanistan was one of Biden's campaign promises. He knew in January of 2021 when he was sworn into office that he needed to get all Americans and the military out of that country by the date he imposed. So why did he wait until three weeks before his own deadline to start the process?
There was a complete break down of intelligence and strategy (or a complete build up of stupidity and arrogance) on the part of the administration. The brain dead fool had no idea what he was doing. The only thing that remained constant were the lies. 1. You won't see anything like Viet Nam with this withdrawal. 2. We only had 17 days to get everyone out. 3. There will be no Americans left behind. 4. All military supplies and equipment have been rendered useless to the Taliban. 5. Ad Infinitum.
If you watch Biden, he seems to be in a fog about half the time, and always has the hand up the back of his shirt being the puppet of the socialist in Congress. Their very simple idea to convert this country to socialism is to bankrupt it. They are doing it in leaps and bounds with drunken sailor like spending for COVID-19, immigration, infrastructure, this, that and everything else. How many people have actually died OF COVID-19, and not WITH COVID-19?
Now we have the debt limit override. What is the very first thing those crooks in the administration and Congress do? They tell us that 50 million American citizens on Social Security and Medicare will have their benefits cut if the debt limit isn't raised!!! WHY? Who created the problem and continues to push it? THE ADMINISTRATION AND CONGRESS!!! Why not cut all administrative and congressional salaries to $0.00 until the budget is balanced and the United States is not in debt. You caused the problem, you fix it on your own backs.
You will never get a straight answer from the A&C crooks, but ask them how much money has been spent to protect themselves with underground bunkers, housing, offices, underground railroad and federal building security. Trillions upon Trillions for their own protection. Yet they can't spend anything for a border wall to protect the citizens and integrity of our country. What sort of Junta lives in Washington DC? Who does this garbage think they are? Why do we continue to elect them and pay for their miserable performance? In a real world business they would simply be fired and run out of the building.
A stern tax code would help a lot to diminish the greed and corruption of those in the A&C.
“Everything, every organization and every person who earns more than $15,000 per year will pay a 10% income tax with no deductions and no loopholes; except that politicians and appointees who earn more than their last year's gross income plus tax payer funded salary, in aggregate, shall pay 125% income tax for each dollar above the aggregate.”
By doing this perhaps the politicians and appointees will remember who they work for and why they are in those positions. Ever wonder why Clyde England flies his flags?
Joe Chapin lives in Graham County.