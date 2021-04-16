I was a Republican until March of 2020. I didn’t understand the fear, hate, and lies that I heard on Fox News. The lies were easy to figure out with American common sense, but Republicans kept repeating them as though they were true. Some people still don’t think Biden won the election!
Fear and hate are emotions that make you feel like you need to fight or flee. Fear and hate easily manipulate us. Hitler manipulated Germans to invade countries and kill millions of Jews with fear and hate. Good people participated and let their emotions justify the atrocities.
Now the Republican party that I was part of for almost 60 years is making us think that Democrats will take away our guns. Common sense tells me this would be impossible, and I don’t even hear Democrats saying they want to take away all guns.
We’re led to believe Democrats want open borders. The throngs of immigrants arriving at our borders are not new. The amount of unaccompanied children coming is different though. The hunger and violence in Central America must be very bad. Parents want their children to have a fighting chance at a good life. A wall can only slow down the migrants. Democrats and Republicans have stayed away from serious immigration reform and just point fingers at each other.
Do you really believe Democrats can change us into a socialist country? Social programs like Medicare and Social Security are there to keep Americans from falling through big cracks. Certainly health care for all Americans could also help protect us from big cracks. We would still be a capitalist society, just like we are now.
Democrats will raise taxes is another banter. We do need to pay our debt, but maybe the wealthy and corporations should contribute more.
Plus the Democrats investment in the environment could pay off and leave us not having to move out of Arizona in the next 20 years. It doesn’t sound like the Republican party is worried about the changing environment.
Why are we afraid of people who aren’t white? Don’t you have family or friends who aren’t white? Aren’t they entitled to what every American dreams of? It takes time and government to keep working to level the playing field. It’s the Democrats that are pushing for more social justice. The Republicans seem to be more interested in making it more difficult for the poor to vote.
Thinking having to wear a mask is an affront to freedom would sound silly to people living in Russia or China. We just may have too much freedom. We seem to feel free to say or do anything no matter who it hurts or offends. The person flying the “f..” Biden flag is such a person... a person filled with hate and fear.
I’m not a fear-mongering and hate-spewing Republican, but I’m also not sold on Democrats. Our country has lots of faults, but where else could you live with the freedoms we enjoy? Tell me one country.
Paula Price lives in Safford.