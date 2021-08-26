I think parents would rather have their child at school than at home doing lessons. Forget the rants of people fighting masks. Forget community leaders who aren’t taking a stand against the Governor’s refusal to protect children at school. Their voices are loud or silent, but parents know how to do what’s best for their child.
Join concerned parents in the Gila Valley and mask up your child before school each day. It was proven last year that kids get use to masks, and masks don’t cause them to pass out from lack of oxygen. And masks not only protected kids from COVID but also the common cold. If enough parents put masks on children, schools will get safer for each child and masked children won’t feel alone.
With the Delta virus sending children to the hospital in states with low vaccination rates, it may be just a matter of time before we see this at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. A simple mask to protect a child is something in our control. And it could make a difference in a school remaining open.
If I’m over reacting to the virus threat, at least I’m not in denial. Our children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. Delta is more contagious than the original strain. I don’t want to think about a child in the hospital unable to see their parents and struggling for each breath. That’s what is happening in increasing numbers in hospitals this very day in Texas,Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, and Arkansas.
Please. Tell your friends and neighbors that you are masking up your children so that you don’t have to have them home all day! Everyone will understand that and may join you!