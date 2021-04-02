This is an OP-ED supporting the zoning change for NatureSweet Site 6 to allow the growing only of medical marijuana.
In the early 1980s Graham County, its communities and the Chamber of Commerce recognized the need for a more diverse economy. That effort focused on jobs offering career ladders, better wages and an improved property tax base to address state mandates placed on counties and local governments, which in many cases, did not include funding to carry out those mandates.
Over the next decade we were successful on a number of fronts which included Sun Pumps, the Label manufacturing company now known as DRG, Earp Machinery, which provided precision parts for use in the U.S. Space program, The EAC nursing program, expansion of the Arizona State Prison at Safford and the EuroFresh Green House complex. EuroFresh became the crown jewel of our efforts in terms of the number of jobs created and among the top five property tax payers including a major increase in the tax base supporting the Bonita school district.
The initial 10-acre greenhouse was constructed using local contractors and first planting occurred in August 1992. In 1993, after a most successful year, the owners shared their vision for the site. That vision focused on construction of the world’s largest Green House complex. Thus, year after year new green houses were built using Graham and Cochise area contractors, until the total acreage under glass reached almost 300 acres. Over the next decade 1,200 new jobs were created with an average wage of $12 dollars an hour. The company also provided healthcare insurance for its workforce and it was a new world for agriculture workers. Not only were they able to enjoy year round employment, but work in a controlled environment rather than outdoors and subject to extreme weather conditions.
Employment opportunities with career ladders remain limited today. For example, if one works in the service industries, there are limited opportunities for advancement even though this is an important component of our economy. Jobs in government remain the most sought after since wages are generally higher and a wide range of benefits are provided including retirement.
Much like many rural areas we are in the export business. In our case those major exports include mining related raw products and agriculture. The most precious export we overlook is our children. In so many cases our children, after graduation, are forced to relocate to metropolitan areas to seek employment with career ladders and wages sufficient to support a family. County approval of the rezoning request would allow further diversity and expansion of our economy.
Joe Carter is a retired Graham County manager.