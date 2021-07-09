What would have happened to 600,000 Americans who died of COVID-19 IF we’d had the vaccine ready to go in March of 2020? Of course we didn’t even have a proven vaccine then. But IF we had, very few would have been hospitalized and fewer still would have died. That’s how good current vaccines are testing to be. And life would have gone on without a COVID year off.
I’m sorry those Americans aren’t with us still. We’ll all die, but who wants to die when you don’t have to? Not me. I’ll wait for a heart attack or stroke, but with two shots of Moderna, my life is back to my normal health worries.
Why does our own Graham County only have a vaccination rate of 27.4% according to the Arizona COVID Dashboard? Rural areas are behind nationwide. It looks like too many do not understand that the one great thing we’ve done in this country this year is to roll out vaccinations to everyone. We’re finally beating the world at something again.
There are so many myths and conspiracy theories about vaccines. Wading through them to find the truth requires special thinking skills. You are supposed to learn these skills in school.
Few people have died from vaccinations. Many have said, “it kicked my butt for a couple of days”, but they now go maskless without fear of being hospitalized if they should have a break through case. If you understood the words of the scientists who have spent lifetimes studying viruses and the doctors who know how vaccines have saved lives, you would call County Health today and get your free shot!
Until our valley has about seven out of 10 people vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread. We are three out of 10 now. No herd immunity for us.
And what about our children? Unvaccinated people are a danger to them. True, children don’t seem to get the virus as easily, but the cases of children getting very sick or dying will make me choose vaccines when they are approved.
I know wonderful people who are saying “no” to a COVID vaccine shot. I worry about them getting sick. Our percent positive rate is 12.5% according to the Arizona COVID Dashboard. That’s still very high. Although our cases have dropped, the virus is still a danger until we are protected by herd immunity.
WHAT IF everyone in Graham County got their shot in the arm? The pandemic would be behind us. We would also be free of the fear and hate that has become part of the pandemic.
Paula Price lives in Safford.