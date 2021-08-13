Biden wants every American to be vaccinated against the COVID virus. California Governor Newsom has initiated harsh punishments for any state employees or health care workers who are not vaccinated. NYC Mayor DiBlazio has mandated eating indoors requires vaccination.
Getting vaccinated requires producing identification. Presumably to assure records are accurately kept of who has been vaccinated and who has not. Also this would hinder vaccine card harvesting — one person going to five locations using five different names, then giving (or selling) the vaccine cards to others.
Democrats oppose a requirement to produce identification. But only when voting.
President Joe Biden labeled the new Georgia voter identification law a “blatant attack on the Constitution,” “nothing but punitive” and an “atrocity” only “designed to keep people from voting.”
Biden has mandated COVID immunization among federal employees and in-person contractors. Is producing ID to get a vaccine (to keep your job) a “blatant attack on the Constitution”, “nothing but punitive” and an “atrocity” only “designed to keep people from” working?
On April 28, 2008 following a Supreme Court ruling on an Indiana voter identification case, Nancy Pelosi said requiring identification “...places obstacles to the fundamental rights of American citizens — especially the poor, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.... Having American citizens pay for underlying documents needed for an identification card and travel to distant motor vehicle locations for processing hinders — and diminishes — their right to vote.” Requiring ID does not, however, hinder or diminish their right to eat or right to work?
New York State does not require ID to vote. New York City requires ID to dine indoors.
Why are thousands of illegal aliens caught crossing our southern border then turned loose into the general population, many even after testing COVID positive, without vaccination? Why cannot entry into our country carry a vaccination mandate? Biden says working for our country does.
In a very real sense the Democrats are negating their own argument. Seventy percent of the US adult population has been vaccinated. If everyone gets vaccinated, as Biden, Newsom, DiBlasio, Pelosi and so many other Democrats want, then everyone will have valid identification needed for the shot.
Why do Democrats so vehemently oppose them presenting that same ID to vote?