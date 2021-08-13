One argument of the anti-vaxxer is that the vaccine isn’t safe and in time vaccinated people will find out. They believe that news of the new Delta strain is a fear tactic to get people to get vaccinated. Apparently the rising numbers of new COVID hospitalizations isn’t real to the anti-vaxxer. Unproven claims about the vaccine include infertility, causing autism, unsafe toxins, modifies genetic code. If you don’t trust science, I can’t ask you to find proof of any of these claims.
I don’t believe the anti-vaxxer has watched the tens upon tens of interviews with people on ventilators struggling to breath who tell their family and friends that they made a mistake and should have gotten the vaccine. Or the families full of guilt because they couldn’t get their loved ones to get vaccinated and then lost them to COVID. Or the long haulers who suffer endlessly after COVID. The anti-vaxxer must not be tuned into the news or they are tuned into disinformation. I bet most of the 617,000 Americans who died of COVID would love to have had a chance to get the covid vaccine shot-in-the-arm. Of course, the anti-vaxxer doesn’t believe this number either.
If you are a stubborn anti-vaxxer, but a good person, please think of the 168.4 million vaccinated Americans who need you to join them to end COVID. The smallpox, chickenpox, polio, whooping cough, and measles vaccines ended the spread of these diseases. Please help before even more serious COVID variants develop, and we are back at square one. And, by the way, when you wear a mask to the doctor no one will know you changed your mind.