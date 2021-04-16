After purchasing a spiffy 2019 Santa Fe a couple of months ago, my hubby and I decided to donate its venerable predecessor to the Graham County Safe House as a charitable tax deduction.
Poor ol’ Luna the Sonata was already a used ’07 when we got her ~8 years ago, with 70+ miles.
In subsequent years, Bill’s professional travels added 200K+ more AZ miles, so just shy of 300,000!
So, I first contacted the shelter to confirm that they could find her a good home (“Yes!”), then went searching for a local tire business that would sell us a decent tire to replace her inadequate "donut spare" and assess her reliability and roadworthiness.
I chose Haralson’s, mostly because Danny Haralson had been a dear passed friend whom we respected and really miss.
Turns out that this choice was fortuitous.
Manager Ryan could not have been any kinder, or more considerate, patient, or generous with time, facility, and supplies, and talents of his attentive automobile team.
Truly Haralson’s provided so much more than I could ever have hoped!
Now that Luna is vetted and deemed road safe transportation for clientele, The Safe House has passed it along to her new motoring “Mom.”
And THAT makes us beyond happy.
FYI – If you want to make a similar donation, and can file before May 17, the value will count toward 2020’s charitable deductions. But true benefits rippling outward, touching worthy lives.
Anyway, extending our deepest gratitude to Ryan and his Crew at Haralson’s…
As well as Felicia Herbert, Outreach Coordinator for The Safe House, who helped make the paperwork process simple and ‘painless,’ armed with charm, humor, efficiency, grace, and sincere appreciation.
Graham County’s fate is richer because of hardworking folks like these and this was just a lovely reminder.
Becky Fox & Bill Sherman
Gila Valley, AZ